Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

Part of our coverage of Mini PCs here at Tom's Hardware often includes fanless PCs— but rarely ones as custom as this build from Reddit user TheJiral, which features a suitably beefy heatsink and an external SSD enclosure running over two USB 4 ports. The heart of this build is the ASRock Industrial Box-7640U Mini PC, which previously used a fanless cooler with a much smaller heatsink. The replacement heatsink, which can be seen as the tallest point of the new build, is the Wakefield-Vette PADLED-13080, which TheJiral acquired from DigiKey.