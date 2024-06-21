Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Hackaday ☛ Open Source Your Air Ride Suspension
Air ride suspensions have several advantages over typical arrangements, but retrofitting a system to a vehicle that didn’t come with it can get pricey fast, especially if you want to go beyond the basics. The Open Source Air Suspension Management Controller aims to give people a fully customizable system without the expense or limitations of commercial units.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Forlinx’s New SoM Leverages Rockchip RK3562J Quad-Core Processor
Forlinx Embedded has launched the FET3562J-C SoM, a versatile system on module with an optional 1 TOPS NPU, optimized for a broad range of applications including industrial automation, consumer electronics, smart healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Introducing a computing curriculum in Odisha
We are working with two partner organisations in Odisha, India, to develop and roll out a computing curriculum for government high schools.
Hackaday ☛ Arduino + TFT = Micro Star Chart
We always look at the round LCDs and wonder what to do with them other than, of course, a clock. Well, [shabaz] had a great idea: use it as a star map display. The project combines the Arduino, a round TFT, a GPS receiver, and some external flash memory to store data. You can get by without the GPS receiver or flash memory, but you’ll lose features if you do.
Arduino ☛ Self-leveling workbench can travel without trouble
An actually level workbench is critical for many different jobs, such as pouring resin or calibrating sensors. But it is difficult enough to level a stationary workbench and that becomes a nightmare for a workbench that needs to roll around a shop on casters, as shop floors definitely aren’t level. That’s why Firth Fabrications crafted this self-leveling workbench to eliminate such headaches.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Modder builds a totally fanless 'retro-futuristic' mini PC — attached to a USB4-powered bank of SSDs
Part of our coverage of Mini PCs here at Tom's Hardware often includes fanless PCs— but rarely ones as custom as this build from Reddit user TheJiral, which features a suitably beefy heatsink and an external SSD enclosure running over two USB 4 ports. The heart of this build is the ASRock Industrial Box-7640U Mini PC, which previously used a fanless cooler with a much smaller heatsink. The replacement heatsink, which can be seen as the tallest point of the new build, is the Wakefield-Vette PADLED-13080, which TheJiral acquired from DigiKey.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi Pico project will sort your candies by color
If you've ever wondered if your bag of M&Ms really did have more red than blue, now's your chance to find out for sure without much effort. Maker and developer Techtronic3D is using our favorite microcontroller, the Raspberry Pi Pico, to operate his custom candy sorter that picks out M&M's one by one to sort them by color.
Hackaday ☛ Electronic Etch-A-Sketch, No Microcontroller Required
In a lot of ways, Etch-A-Sketch is the perfect toy; simple, easy to use, creative, endlessly engaging, and as a bonus, it’s completely mechanical. We find that last attribute to be a big part of its charm, but that’s not to say an electronic version of the classic toy can’t be pretty cool, especially when it’s done without the aid of a microcontroller.