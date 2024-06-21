Programming Leftovers
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 20 Best Data Science Books For Every Data Scientist To Read
Data science is the revolutionary tech for gathering knowledge from data that is either structured or unstructured. Different data are collected using scientific methods, algorithms, and many more ways to make new learning. It is considered the 4th paradigm of science.
The New Stack ☛ What Is a Go Struct and How Do You Write One?
In the Go programming language, a struct (aka “structure”) is a composite data type...
Tim Bray ☛ Epsilon Love
Sidebar: What’s a Quamina? · I don’t think there’s much to be gained by duplicating Quamina’s README but in brief: “A fast pattern-matching library in Go with a large and growing pattern vocabulary and no dependencies outside Go’s standard libraries.” If you want much, much more, this Quamina Diary blog series has it.
Unmitigated Risk ☛ Integrating Security: Making Safe Software Development Seamless and Productive | UNMITIGATED RISK
As software progresses from the developer’s machine to staging and finally to production, it undergoes significant changes. Each environment presents unique challenges, and transitions between these stages often introduce security weaknesses. By integrating security practices early in the development process, we bridge these gaps and help ensure we deliver a secure product. If done right, we can also improve developer productivity.
James G ☛ Improving my blog post publishing tool
I designed my web tool for publishing blog posts, called Create, after noticing how much friction there was in publishing a blog post. I had to click through several pages on GitHub, find metadata values, copy-paste information, and more. Sometimes I made mistakes which were subtle in the publishing process, until I noticed a blog post was not published.
Rlang ☛ Writing R Code the “Good Way”
Imagine reading a book with no punctuation or structure. Nightmare, right? The same goes for code. Good coding style ensures that your future self and your colleagues can comprehend and extend your work. As they say, “Today I know and God knows, but in a week only God will know how this should work.”
Carlos Becker ☛ A pragmatic guide to Go module updates
I thought I would share some quick bits about how to do go.mod version bumps.
PostgreSQL ☛ Postgres Ibiza 2024
Postgres Ibiza 2024 is happening again in September. A three-day event split into:
Conference: 2 days, September 9th and 10th.
Unconference: 1 day, September 11th, following the spirit of the best open spaces.
Postgres Ibiza 2024 builds on the success of the last editions (2023 and 2019, before the pandemic) and brings a refreshing, open and diverse Postgres conference. Where all ideas can be shared, the future of Postgres discussed and stronger connections can be made in a truly unique environment. With an open minded view on topics, people and ideas, it's the conference with the elevated hallway track. An ideal gathering for networking, partnerships and discussing the future of Postgres.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 15 Best Python Books For Beginner and Expert Programmers
Python is considered one of the best programming languages in the modern world. It has a vast field of usages like the development of desktop graphical user interface (GUI), app development, development of websites, development of scientific applications and numeric applications, development of games, etc.
James G ☛ Python packages I love
This led me to ask myself the question: what Python packages do I love? What packages do I turn to most often to solve problems? I took some notes in my notepad and thought "this should be a blog post!" Thus, herein, a list of Python packages I enjoy using, and recommend, with descriptions of what each package does.
Seth Michael Larson ☛ 2024-06-13 [Older] PyCon US 2024 as Security Developer-in-Residence
Oil Shell ☛ Oils 0.22.0 - Docs, Pretty Printing, Nix, and Zsh
This is the latest version of Oils, a Unix shell. It's our upgrade path from bash to a better language and runtime.
