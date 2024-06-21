Postgres Ibiza 2024 is happening again in September. A three-day event split into:

Conference: 2 days, September 9th and 10th.

Unconference: 1 day, September 11th, following the spirit of the best open spaces.

Postgres Ibiza 2024 builds on the success of the last editions (2023 and 2019, before the pandemic) and brings a refreshing, open and diverse Postgres conference. Where all ideas can be shared, the future of Postgres discussed and stronger connections can be made in a truly unique environment. With an open minded view on topics, people and ideas, it's the conference with the elevated hallway track. An ideal gathering for networking, partnerships and discussing the future of Postgres.