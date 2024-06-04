Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast GNU World Order
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast/Josh Bressers: Episode 431 – Redirecting HTTP to HTTPS
Josh and Kurt talk about a blog post titled “Your API Shouldn’t Redirect HTTP to HTTPS”. It’s an interesting idea, and probably a good one. There is however a lot of baggage in this space as you’ll hear in the discussion. There’s no a simple solution, but this is certainly something to discuss.
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 567
Steam Deck.
shasum -a256=c6abaecc479ca641ac5dee6281925b1ec67338d3d274d120d347f40db49d9f63