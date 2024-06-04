Open Hardware: ESP, Arduboy, and More
CNX Software ☛ DSTIKE Deauther Watch X is a cheap wireless hacking tool that runs the ESP8266 Deauther firmware
The DSTIKE Deauther Watch X is a Wi-Fi hacking tool that can be used to test wireless networks, powered by the ESP8266 wireless microcontroller and running the open-source Deauther firmware from SpacehuhnTech. It only works on 2.4GHz networks, since 5GHz Wi-Fi is not supported by the ESP8266. It also features a real-time clock module for displaying the time, like an actual watch. If you are not familiar with the term, a Wi–Fi Deauther is a device that can perform deauth or de-authentication attacks on Wi-Fi networks.
-
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Business Card Challenge: Snakes On A Business Card
Once [Lambert the Maker] saw the Arduboy, he knew the thing was ripe for remixing into a business card with an 8×8 LED matrix instead of an OLED screen. [Lambert] already has a PCB business card for work, but it looks like it doesn’t do anything. So this Snake-playing card is for their personal information.
-
Hackaday ☛ This Mobile Hackerspace Can Be Yours
Wandering round the field at EMF Camp, our eye was caught by an unusual sight, at least to European eyes. The type of campervan body which sits on the back of a pickup truck is not particularly common on this side of the Atlantic, but there one was, fitted out as a mobile makerspace. If that wasn’t enough, this one is for sale.
-
CNX Software ☛ Quectel SG368Z WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 smart module is built around Rockchip RK3568 SoC
The Quectel SG368Z Smart Module is an all-in-one hardware package built around a Rockchip RK3568 Hey Hi (AI) SoC that combines computing, graphics, storage, and connectivity in a compact form factor. The LGA module offers WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, dual gigabit Ethernet networking, various video output options (HDMI, LVDS, RGB, MIPI, eDP), USB, PCIe, and many other features making it suitable for applications like smart homes, wearables, and industrial automation.
-
Computers Are Bad ☛ 2024-06-02 consumer electronics control
In a previous episode, I discussed audio transports and mention that they have become a much less important part of the modern home theater landscape. One reason is the broad decline of the component system: most consumers aren't buying a television, home theater receiver, several playback devices, and speakers. Instead, they use a television and perhaps (hopefully!) a soundbar system, which often supports wireless satellites if there are satellites at all. The second reason for the decline of audio transports is easy to see when we examine these soundbar systems: most connect to the television by HDMI.