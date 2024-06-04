Open Hardware: ESP, Arduboy, and More

In a previous episode, I discussed audio transports and mention that they have become a much less important part of the modern home theater landscape. One reason is the broad decline of the component system: most consumers aren't buying a television, home theater receiver, several playback devices, and speakers. Instead, they use a television and perhaps (hopefully!) a soundbar system, which often supports wireless satellites if there are satellites at all. The second reason for the decline of audio transports is easy to see when we examine these soundbar systems: most connect to the television by HDMI.