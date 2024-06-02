today's leftovers

This post describes the design space of wikis. Sections are axes in the design space: they correspond to design questions. Subsections are intervals along that axis: they correspond to answers to those questions. Sections titled “mixin” are design choices that can be applied to multiple volumes in design space.

The axes are not entirely orthogonal. A completely orthogonal reframing is a challenge for the reader.

“Wiki” here is used as a shorthard for the broad category of application with names like wiki, note-taking app, tool for thought, zettelkasten etc.