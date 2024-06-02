today's leftovers
-
Fernando Borretti ☛ The Design Space of Wikis
This post describes the design space of wikis. Sections are axes in the design space: they correspond to design questions. Subsections are intervals along that axis: they correspond to answers to those questions. Sections titled “mixin” are design choices that can be applied to multiple volumes in design space.
The axes are not entirely orthogonal. A completely orthogonal reframing is a challenge for the reader.
“Wiki” here is used as a shorthard for the broad category of application with names like wiki, note-taking app, tool for thought, zettelkasten etc.
-
GNU ☛ findutils @ Savannah: GNU findutils 4.10.0 released
This is to announce findutils-4.10.0, a stable release. See the NEWS below for more details. GNU findutils is a set of software tools for finding files that match certain criteria and for performing various operations on them. Findutils includes the programs "find", "xargs" and "locate".
-
Games
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Bundle has a Stories of Pride game selection up
Supporting The Trevor Project, Humble Bundle has launched the Stories of Pride selection of games for you to dive into.
-
-
IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Quay.io now available on the AWS Marketplace
This post highlights the new ways that users can purchase Quay.io as their hosted container image registry service of choice.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities May 2024
A short status update of what happened on my side last month. A broken gcovr in Debian triggered a bit of busy work but 0.39.0 came out nicely nevertheless. We also reduced build time quiet a bit in phosh and phoc.
-
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: New Debian Developers and Maintainers (March and April 2024)
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
- Patrick Winnertz (winnie)
- Fabian Gruenbichler (fabiang)
- Juri Grabowski
- Tobias Heider
- Jean Charles Delépine
- Guilherme Puida Moreira
- Antoine Le Gonidec
- Arthur Barbosa Diniz
-
-
FSFE
-
FSFE ☛ 2024-05-30 [Older] EU election: FSFE Netherlands Coordinator joins Amsterdam's Digital City Debate [Ed: FSFE scuttled its own elections for Fellows]
-