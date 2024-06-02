Open Hardware: FPGA, Arduino, HackerBox, and More
Hackaday ☛ Use That One Port For High-Speed FPGA Data Export
There’s a good few options for exporting data out of FPGAs, like Ethernet, USB2, or USB3. Many FPGAs have a HDMI (or rather, sparkling DVI) port as well, and [Steve Markgraf] brings us the hsdaoh project — High-Speed Data Acquisition Over HDMI, using USB3 capture cards based on the Macrosilicon MS2130 chipset to get the data from the FPGA right to your PC.
CNX Software ☛ Espressif releases Arduino ESP32 Core 3.0.0, but PlatformIO support is in doubt
We previously noted the ESP32 Arduino Core 3.0.0 Alpha release added support for ESP32-C6 and ESP32-H2 among other changes. The good news is that Arduino ESP32 Core 3.0.0 is now considered stable, and was released a few days ago based on the ESP-IDF 5.1.4 framework. Users of the Arduino IDE can use it straight away, but as we’ll discuss in more detail below it’s unclear whether PlatformIO will be (officially) supported. There have been many changes since we wrote about the Alpha2 release in November 2023 with 327 commits from 96 contributors.
Linux Gizmos ☛ iWave Introduces iW-RainboW-G63M SoM for Network and Cloud Acceleration
The iW-RainboW-G63M is built on a robust platform that supports multiple chipset variants including VP1552, VP1502, VP1402, VP1202, and VP1102. It integrates 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 256MB of QSPI Flash, 16GB of eMMC Flash, and 4Kbit EEPROM, providing ample storage and memory for high-demanding operations.
Linux Gizmos ☛ HackerBox #0103 – Homebrew Showcases Retro Computers and PICO-56 Platform
HackerBox is a monthly subscription service that delivers development kits to hobbyists and students. The “Homebrew” themed HackerBox 0103 explores the world of retro and homebrew computers, providing a nostalgic and hands-on experience in assembling and programming a computer from the earlier days of the personal computer revolution.
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) HealthyPi Move: An Upcoming Open-Source Smartwatch Powered by Nordic nRF5340 SoC
CrowdSupply recently showcased the HealthyPi Move, a biometric monitor designed in a convenient wristwatch form factor. Equipped with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC and multiple advanced sensors, this portable device is advertised for both personal health tracking and data logging for research applications.