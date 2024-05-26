posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 26, 2024



Quoting: I’m Waiting to Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 for a Few Important Reasons —

Canonical, Ubuntu's developer, has never seemed to want existing users to upgrade out of the gate. It's not exactly clear why, but that may be due to the company recognizing that OSes aren't perfect, especially just-released ones.

Ubuntu's built-in tools, including the do-release-upgrade command-line tool, will only let you upgrade from an existing LTS version of Ubuntu once the first point release comes out. For Ubuntu 24.04, that will be 24.04.1. A point release is roughly equivalent to what Microsoft used to call a "service pack" for Windows, offering incremental improvements.

Canonical expects to release 24.04.1 in August 2024. Then, users of 22.04 or Ubuntu 23.10 will be able to upgrade using the built-in upgrade tools.