Free and Open Source Software

KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released with Explicit Sync Support on Wayland

The biggest new feature in KDE Plasma 6.1 is the highly-anticipated explicit GPU synchronization feature that would benefit users of NVIDIA GPUs who had issues with the Plasma Wayland session. Now that explicit sync has arrived in the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, it’s time for Plasma users to enjoy a much better Wayland experience.

How To Install Synaptic Package Manager on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you install Synaptic on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With Synaptic, you can search and install and remove and update software packages easily by clicks rather than command lines (GUI rather than CLI). It will be easy to you to access by putting its shortcuts on Dash left panel and desktop wallpaper area. This article is part of a larger series Package Management System on Ubuntu Buzz. We wish this will be beneficial and useful to you. Happy installing packages!

LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3: ESP32-S3 Development Board with Night Vision & Touch Display

The LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3, built around the ESP32-S3 chip, serves as a versatile platform for applications in home automation, IoT devices, and surveillance systems. It is equipped with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth capabilities, a MicroSD card slot for additional storage, and a battery connector for portable use.

RISC-V Based MaixCAM With 1TOPS NPU Performance and 5MP Camera Support

The Sipeed MaixCAM is a specialized hardware platform designed for AI vision and AIoT applications, powered by the SOPHO SG2002 processor. This versatile board supports both Linux and RTOS environments, making it suitable for a range of embedded projects.

SECO 3.5″ Single Board Computer with RK3568 SoC and Linux Compatibility

The SBC-3.5-RK3568 by SECO is a robust 3.5” single board computer powered by the Rockchip RK3568 SoC, combining high performance with extensive connectivity options. This SBC is tailored for a variety of applications, from industrial automation to digital signage and media streaming.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 26, 2024

The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series for public testing. Here’s a first look at the major new features and changes.
Switch from Windows 11 to Linux this Memorial Day with Ultramarine 40
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people might be considering a fresh start with their tech
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 23.10 to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How
After a long wait of almost a month, Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” users can now finally upgrade to the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” release.
 
Decibels is a Minimal Audio Player, And That's About it!
A focused audio player to play what you need for the moment
I’m Waiting to Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 for a Few Important Reasons
Staying away from the bleeding edge? You’re not alone
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.2, Linux 6.8.11, Linux 6.6.32, Linux 6.1.92, Linux 5.15.160, Linux 5.10.218, Linux 5.4.277 and Linux 4.19.315
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.2 kernel
Shows: Hackaday Podcast and The Linux Link Tech Show
2 new episodes
Linux Devices and Hardware: Pironman 5, Raspberry Pi 5, and More
5 stories for today
openSUSE Project and Tumbleweed Report
Some Tumbleweed and openSUSE news
Mozilla's Future, Thunderbird, Progressive enhancement
Some Mozilla/Firefox news
Observations in Debian dependency solving and release 0.3.0 of the debusine software factory
Some Debian news
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and LattePanda
Some hardware news
Raspberry Pi, Open Hardware, and Other Devices
hardware picks
Android Leftovers
I want Samsung TVs to copy three features from Android TVs
KDDockWidgets 2.1 Released
KDDockWidgets has launched its latest version 2.1
This week in KDE: Triple buffering and other sources of amazingness
We just branched for Plasma 6.1 and released the beta, which means the window to add new features has now closed
Windows 11, the gift that keeps on giving
Every time I think Windows 11 cannot surprise me with nonsense anymore, buzzer, bzzzzzzz, wrong
This versatile board supports both Linux and RTOS environments, making it suitable for a range of embedded projects
Meet TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6, a Thin and Light Linux Gaming Ultrabook
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 6th generation of the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Linux-powered laptop as a thin and lightweight gaming ultrabook focusing on high performance.
Games: Runescape, D and D, Ruins To Fortress, and More
10 links for today
Half a Month Away (Twentieth Anniversary) [original]
Tux Machines is 20 very soon
Ubuntu vs Kubuntu in 2024 and ViZDoom
Some Ubuntu picks
Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi Stuff
Hardware news
Red Hat Leftovers
IBM and Fedora stuff
GNOME: Search Provider: Emacs Integration and Crosswords 0.3.13
A pair of articles about GNOME
Openwashing in Microsoft-Funded Site and Microsoft-Controlled OSI
typical fakes
Broken Promises From 'Clown Computing' and 'Hey Hi'(AI) at Microsoft and Google
Betrayals and failures
Android Leftovers
Android updates aren't as exciting as they used to be
A Powerful Open-Source Android App to Help You Block App's Internet Access
Take control of internet access on your Android device with this app
coreboot 24.05 release
Our next release will be 24.08, scheduled for mid-August.
Manjaro 24 is Arch Linux for the rest of us
Because not everyone has time to be a tech guru
Alpine Linux 3.20.0 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.20.0, the first in the v3.20 stable series
14 Top Outstanding Open Source LLMs For Research and Commercial Use
There are hundreds of open-source LLMs, here, we handpick some of the best ones for you to check out
Elon Musk Suggests Shifting 'Consumer Desktops To Linux' As Satya Nadella Promotes Microsoft's New Windows AI Feature 'Recall' With Photographic Memory
“Maybe it is time to move consumer desktops to Linux.”
KDE Gear 24.05 Software Suite Released with New KDE Apps, Many Improvements
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 24.05 as a major update to this open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.
PostgreSQL 17 Beta 1 Released!
PostgreSQL Global Development Group announces that the first beta release
openSUSE Asia Summit 2024 and More
Some SUSE related news
Windows TCO Leftovers
Examples of Windows TCO again
The SBC-3.5-RK3568 supports Linux Yocto and Android according to the Wiki
Games: Intellivision, Proton Experimental and More
8 articles from gamingonlinux
Qualcomm’s ARM Laptops Matter Because Of Linux
major chip providers realize that ignoring Linux is just a bad idea—as is betting all their eggs on Microsoft
KDE Neon Weirdness
Last night, KDE Neon released almost 100 updates. I’ve generally had a pleasant experience with this distribution so far
6 Linux Commands I Use for Malware Analysis
Linux cybersecurity analysts spend countless hours dissecting malicious software to understand its functionality, origin, and impact
I Keep My Linux PC and Android Phone Synced With This App
Syncing your Android phone with your GNOME desktop is convenient and useful, and brings a new quality to working with your Linux computer
Snap Store Website Redesign Goes Live – And It Looks Good
Stop by the Snap Store website today you’ll see it’s undergone a revamp
Tails – security-focused Debian-based Linux distribution
Tails is a Linux distribution that bills itself a portable operating system that protects against surveillance and censorship
In a Feel Good Moment, Linux 6.10 Makes One Last Change to ReiserFS
A Linux kernel programmer honored the request
Introducing the GNOME Foundation’s Five-Year Strategic Plan Draft
We are thrilled to share the GNOME Foundation’s Draft Five-Year Strategic Plan proposal, a roadmap that sets the stage for our collective journey towards a brighter, more sustainable future
NetBSD’s New Policy: No Place for AI-Created Code
NetBSD bans AI-generated code to preserve clear copyright and meet licensing goals
LWN's Latest on Linux (Kernel)
3 new articles outside the paywall