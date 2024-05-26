RAWGraphs is a data visualization framework built with the goal of making the visual representation of complex data easy.

Primarily conceived as a tool for designers and vis geeks, RAWGraphs aims at providing a missing link between spreadsheet applications (e.g. Microsoft Excel, Apple Numbers, OpenRefine) and vector graphics editors (e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Inkscape, Figma).

The software can run locally on your machine.

This is free and open source software.