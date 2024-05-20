MX Linux 23.3 “Libretto” Released with Linux Kernel 6.8 and Updated Components
MX Linux 23.3 is here four months after MX Linux 23.2 and it’s based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 “Bookworm” operating system release. This means that most of the packages, including the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel, have been updated to the versions from Debian Bookworm’s repos.
As expected, the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition of MX Linux 23.3 comes with a newer kernel, namely Linux kernel 6.8.9, which might be useful to those experiencing hardware issues with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS. The Linux 6.8.9 kernel is offered as a Liquorix flavor.
MX Linux 23.3 Brings Debian 12.5 Base and Enhanced Features
A systemd-free MX Linux announced the release of MX-23.3, the third update of their “Libretto” series. The release promises many improvements, including bug fixes, kernel updates, and application enhancements, so let’s look at them.
