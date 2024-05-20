MX Linux 23.3 “Libretto” Released with Linux Kernel 6.8 and Updated Components

posted by Marius Nestor on May 20, 2024,

updated May 20, 2024



MX Linux 23.3 is here four months after MX Linux 23.2 and it’s based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 “Bookworm” operating system release. This means that most of the packages, including the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel, have been updated to the versions from Debian Bookworm’s repos.

As expected, the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition of MX Linux 23.3 comes with a newer kernel, namely Linux kernel 6.8.9, which might be useful to those experiencing hardware issues with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS. The Linux 6.8.9 kernel is offered as a Liquorix flavor.

Read on