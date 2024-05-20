Fwupd 1.9.20 Enhances Support for FPC FF2 Fingerprint Devices

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2024



Fwupd, a simple tool that aims to make managing firmware updates on Linux-based systems easier and more automatic, released version 1.9.20, introduces enhancements and bug fixes.

Users can now use additional APIs to upload reports directly to gnome-firmware, improving the feedback loop between end-users and developers, which is essential for the refinement of the firmware.

Moreover, fwupd 1.9.20 allows users to upload the entire device list to the LVFS (Linux Vendor Firmware Service) portal, making it easier and more effective to manage device firmware centrally.