Security and the "Microsoft Problem"
Krebs On Security ☛ Crickets from Chirp Systems in Smart Lock Key Leak
The U.S. government is warning that “smart locks” securing entry to an estimated 50,000 dwellings nationwide contain hard-coded credentials that can be used to remotely open any of the locks. The lock’s maker Chirp Systems remains unresponsive, even though it was first notified about the critical weakness in March 2021. Meanwhile, Chirp’s parent company, RealPage, Inc., is being sued by multiple U.S. states for allegedly colluding with landlords to illegally raise rents.
Wired ☛ The US Government Has a Microsoft Problem
Despite the angst among policymakers, security experts, and competitors, Microsoft faced no consequences for its latest embarrassing failure. The United States government kept buying and using Microsoft products, and senior officials refused to publicly rebuke the tech giant. It was another reminder of how insulated Microsoft has become from virtually any government accountability, even as the Biden administration vows to make powerful tech firms take more responsibility for America’s cyberdefense.
John Stawinski IV ☛ Fixing Typos and Breaching Microsoft’s Perimeter
Two weeks before compromising a domain-joined Microsoft server, former coworker Adnan Khan discovered a critical supply chain vulnerability in GitHub’s Runner Images. Inspired by this attack and CI/CD research we’d performed during Red Team engagements, we teamed up to see who else was vulnerable.
Microsoft DeepSpeed was our first joint target, and my first time ever performing public vulnerability research.
During our attack on DeepSpeed, we compromised a server joined to Microsoft’s largest Active Directory domain with the privileges of a Microsoft Senior Developer.
This is the story of how we breached Microsoft, kick-started a partnership that would change the landscape of self-hosted GitHub CI/CD security, and the growing pains we experienced along the way.