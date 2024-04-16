Games: Stellaris, Bazzite, OpenTTD, OpenRazer, MineClone2, and More
Paradox announce Stellaris: Season 08, with Stellaris: The Machine Age launching May 7th
After the success with the Crusader Kings III: Chapter III season pass, Paradox have decided to give the same treatment to Stellaris with Stellaris: Season 08. We also have a new trailer and release date for Stellaris: The Machine Age.
Get your Deckbuilder fix in this latest Humble Bundle
I know plenty of people who will probably be quite interested in the Devious Deckbuilders Humble Bundle, which includes some pretty great games.
Bazzite v2.5 has fixes for Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS ROG Ally, plus smoother installs
Bazzite is one of the most interesting versions of Linux available for handheld gaming devices, and the latest release version 2.5.0 is out now with some great improvements. Don't skip on giving it a go! This is the last version based on Fedora 39, before Bazzite 3.0 plans to jump up to Fedora 40 after the Fedora release later this month.
OpenTTD 14.0 brings a scalable font, a new ship pathfinder, social platform integration
Twenty years after the first release, OpenTTD 14.0 has been made available bringing with it some really useful sounding features to enable new ways to play. OpenTTD is an open source simulation game based upon the popular Microprose game "Transport Tycoon Deluxe", written by Chris Sawyer. It attempts to mimic the original game as closely as possible while extending it with new features.
OpenRazer v3.8 adds support for 6 more Razer devices on Linux
An essential tool for anyone wanting to configure their fancy Razer devices is OpenRazer, with version 3.8.0 just released bringing expanded support on Linux.
MineClone2, inspired by Minecraft, gets renamed to VoxeLibre
Inspired by the core gameplay of Minecraft, the name MineClone2 was not a particularly good one and it seems the developers were aware and so it's gone through a rebrand to be now called VoxeLibre.
GE-Proton 9-3 and 9-4 released with a new option to help with modded games
Update 15/04/24 18:43: GE-Proton 9-4 was released shortly after with these changes as well now: [...]
Clever light-manipulating puzzler Closure from 2012 gets upgraded for modern PCs
Eyebrow Interactive have given a fresh coat of paint to their 2012 game Closure, thanks to bringing in game porter Ethan Lee to get some technical issues sorted out. For those not aware, Closure first came to Linux in the Humble Indie Bundle 7!