I was planning on working on a redesign of a photo site, and wanted to use JPEG-XL as the preferred image format for storage. The only implementation I know of is the libjxl reference implementation written in C++. Alas, JPEG successors have not had a great security track record recently, and I would much prefer not to run this code on my server.

While looking into libjxl, I found it can be compiled to WASM. Seems like this could be the needed solution to my safety concerns. Hook this into my go server with a wasm runtime, and I’d feel a lot more comfortable connecting this to the [Internet].