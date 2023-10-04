Programming Leftovers
gojxl
I was planning on working on a redesign of a photo site, and wanted to use JPEG-XL as the preferred image format for storage. The only implementation I know of is the libjxl reference implementation written in C++. Alas, JPEG successors have not had a great security track record recently, and I would much prefer not to run this code on my server.
While looking into libjxl, I found it can be compiled to WASM. Seems like this could be the needed solution to my safety concerns. Hook this into my go server with a wasm runtime, and I’d feel a lot more comfortable connecting this to the [Internet].
Creating Interactive Radar Charts in R with the ‘fmsb’ Library
Radar charts, also known as spider, web, polar, or star plots, are a useful way to visualize multivariate data. In R, we can create radar charts using the fmsb library. Here are several examples of how to create radar charts in R using the fmsb library: [...]
Python
Python Developers Survey 2022 Results #Python #Community @ThePSF
The Python Software Foundation has announced the results of the sixth official annual Python Developers Survey. This work is done each year as a collaborative effort between the Python Software Foundation and JetBrains. Late last year, more than 23,000 Python developers and enthusiasts from almost 200 countries/regions participated in the survey to reveal the current state of the language and the ecosystem around it.
New sqlite3 CLI tool in Python 3.12.
The newly released Python 3.12 includes a SQLite shell, which you can open using “python -m sqlite3”—handy for when you’re using a machine that has Python installed but no sqlite3 binary.
And now for something completely different: Python 3.12
Python has recently been ranked the most popular, second most popular, or third most popular programming language, depending on whom you ask. Whatever the case, it's the lingua franca of data science and AI, and a common entry point into programming in academic settings.
