Databases: Pitfalls of Database Migrations and MongoDB's London conference
-
Pitfalls of Database Migrations
Database migrations sound difficult but are even more difficult in practice. Unlike stateless code, they are an arrow in time.
-
MongoDB promises to keep its hands off application building
MongoDB's London conference last week hosted presentations from investment analysts at Morningstar; insurer Willis Towers Watson; the UK's second-largest supermarket, Sainsbury's; and global outdoor clothing retailer Mountain Warehouse. Noting this, Aslett said the vertical approach to retail, financial services and government was "not the most exciting thing in the world, but it's really important for further engagement in those industries."