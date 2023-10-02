Now more than ever, ChromeOS is Linux with Google’s desktop environment

There are posts about Network Wizard fixes a couple of days ago:



https://bkhome.org/news/202309/network-wizard-fixes.html



Wasn't quite there, so there have been more fixes, including improvements. See recent github commits:



https://github.com/bkauler/woofq/commits/a666668a4d1c6b22807f048121d65c68e1f67284



The "Puppy network tools" include SNS, Network Wizard (also known as NetWiz), Frisbee, Pgprs, PupDial, PeasyWiFi, pppoe and perhaps more that I cannot recall right now. There is a GUI wrapper, known as "Internet Connection Wizard", that presents whatever of these tools is installed and offers a choice to the user.