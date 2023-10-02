Now more than ever, ChromeOS is Linux with Google’s desktop environment
Although not everyone knows it, ChromeOS is effectively a Linux distribution. That fact is effectively hidden and I can understand why: Linux can be a scary word to mainstream consumers. But there’s no denying the fact that ChromeOS is Linux. It uses a Linux kernel, hidden away by the graphical user interface, also known as a desktop environment. Between the new Material You design and move to break apart the Chrome browser from ChromeOS, now more than ever, ChromeOS is Linux with Google’s desktop environment.
Welcome to the world of Linux, where downloading files is a vital part of everyday tasks. Whether you’re a Linux enthusiast or a casual user, knowing how to download files efficiently is essential for your productivity. In this article, we will explore various methods and commands that you can use to download files in Linux.
More Network Wizard fixes
There are posts about Network Wizard fixes a couple of days ago:
https://bkhome.org/news/202309/network-wizard-fixes.html
Wasn't quite there, so there have been more fixes, including improvements. See recent github commits:
https://github.com/bkauler/woofq/commits/a666668a4d1c6b22807f048121d65c68e1f67284
The "Puppy network tools" include SNS, Network Wizard (also known as NetWiz), Frisbee, Pgprs, PupDial, PeasyWiFi, pppoe and perhaps more that I cannot recall right now. There is a GUI wrapper, known as "Internet Connection Wizard", that presents whatever of these tools is installed and offers a choice to the user.