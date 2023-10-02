According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Review: Zenwalk GNU Linux Current-230909

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 02, 2023



I had planned to go into this experience with the Zenwalk rolling snapshot to take just a quick glance at the distribution, mostly to compare it to the 15.0 release. In particular, I was wondering if the bugs (such as the display issues and Samba service) had been addressed in the past year and a half.

At first, it looked promising. The video display issues I'd had with 15.0 were no longer there and the desktop session was responsive. The installer doesn't look as though it has changed, but it feels a little faster than before.

Beyond that point though, I mostly encountered disappointment. There are some minor issues such as the Samba service still not working out of the box and VirtualBox integration not being in place. The much larger issue (or issues) though are with the package manager. It doesn't work out of the box, requiring the user to manually select a mirror. Most distributions do this automatically - picking a nearby mirror or one at random. After that, the package log is broken fresh out of the box (a problem that existed 18 months ago too) and it is discouraging this hasn't been addressed.

The biggest problem, of course, is the package manager destroying the installation, apparently by wiping out the C library during an update. Completely rendering every application and command line program inoperable during the first update is a major problem and probably the worst error I've encountered in a package manager. This makes it impossible to keep a fresh copy of Zenwalk's Current branch updated and is a critical problem I hope is corrected quickly.

