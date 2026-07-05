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Software Freedom, a Japanese Perspective - Part I: Expensive Legacy of Legacy Technology
Why is GNU/Linux adaptation low in Japan?
Not too long ago we saw this report about ransomware attacks in Japan and their overall prevalence, set aside considerable cost (financial and health toll; these things are extremely stressful to those involved). In case it's not common knowledge, ransomware attacks are predominantly a Windows problem and are therefore a symptom of Windows (over)use.
Given such ransomware attacks, one might expect Japan to quickly jump aboard on the GNU/Linux train.
So why has that not happened yet?
Stay tuned for Part II. █
Image source: Technopia Japan Ogaki Gifu