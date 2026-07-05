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Slower Week Ahead
Six hours from now there will be a "battle" domestic to the tournament's hosts, Mexico. We'll try to stay awake around that time. Tomorrow it'll be 50 days of shell tank and later in the week we travel to London. If England wins tonight (or tomorrow morning), then it'll likely play Brazil next weekend (11th of July).
Due to a US holiday falling squarely on a weekend, we can expect very slow news next week (people on extended holiday, not back to work just yet). It also seems possible that my sister will give birth on the same week, which may mean extra travel.
In short, don't expect much GNU/Linux news this coming week. For a number of reasons. █
Image source: Mexico vs England