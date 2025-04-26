news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2025



Quoting: Neptune is a Linux distribution built upon Debian Stable - LinuxLinks —

Neptune is a Linux Distribution for desktops based fully upon Debian Stable. It ships with a modern KDE Plasma Desktop with its main view on a good looking multimedia system which allows for getting work done. It also is a system which is flexible and very useful on USB sticks. There’s a USB Installer as well as a Persistent Creator that allows you to store changes to your system on your live USB stick.

The Debian repository is the major base for getting updates and new software. Additionally, Neptune ships with its own software repository to update their own applications.

Neptune tries to get the BeOS message of a fully supported multimedia OS to a next generation of users.