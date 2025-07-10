news
Web Browsers (Slop Nonsense) and Content Management Systems (CMS)
Web Browsers/Web Servers
India Times ☛ OpenAI to release web browser in challenge to Google Chrome
The browser is slated to launch in the coming weeks, three of the people said, and aims to use artificial intelligence to fundamentally change how consumers browse the web. It will give OpenAI more direct access to a cornerstone of Google's success: user data.
India Times ☛ Nvidia-backed Perplexity launches AI-powered browser to take on Google Chrome
Perplexity AI, supported by Nvidia, has introduced Comet, an AI-powered web browser designed to rival Google Chrome. Comet integrates an AI assistant for tasks like product comparison and content summarization, prioritizing user privacy by storing data locally. While facing criticism for content usage, Perplexity aims to challenge established browsers and explore new revenue opportunities.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Why we can’t stop multitasking
We’ve all been there: a notification pops up, and suddenly we’re responding — even if it completely derails our focus. It feels automatic, but it’s rarely just about the task at hand.
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – H1 2025
Hi everybody,
It’s been a long overdue since our last update. Previously, we shared these recaps on a quarterly basis, but this time, we’re trying out a slightly new format and cadence to keep things fresh and more in tune with what’s happening across the community.
In this post, we also include a broader set of data to give a clearer picture of how the community performed in H1 2025. We hope it helps highlight both what’s working well and where we have room for improvements.
Without further ado, let’s dive in!
Content Management Systems (CMS)
Luke Harris ☛ Added a CMS
I added Sveltia CMS (a fork of Decap) on Sunday for the sole purpose of adding new notes from my phone. I tried to set it up for the rest of the blog, but I couldn’t get it working with my mess of a content structure. That’s fine though, all I want right now is to be able to post nonsense from the train without messing with Git or front matter.
