Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Do you waddle the waddle?

Download Fedora 42 Full Editions (Workstation, Server, IoT Included)

COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features

COSMIC Alpha 7 is here to improve workspaces by allowing users to move them by clicking and dragging, reorder them on the current display, or move them across displays. It also introduces a new feature that lets you pin workspaces, which lets you have a persistent or fixed number of workspaces opened at all times.

GStreamer 1.26.1 Improves dav1d AV1 Decoder, Matroska v4 Support in Muxer

GStreamer 1.26.1 is here with a bunch of improvements for the dav1d AV1 decoder by adding RGB support and fixing renegotiation and buffer pool handling, Matroska v4 support in the muxer, the awstranslate and speechmatics plugins, and MP4 demuxer uncompressed video handling.

Zalmotek RA6M1, RA8M1, and RZ/A3UL Feather SoMs Target High-Performance Embedded Applications

Zalmotek expands its Feather System on Module portfolio with high-performance options designed for advanced embedded systems. These modules are based on Renesas processors and follow the Feather form factor, enabling flexibility for robotics, industrial control, and edge computing applications.

NUCLEO-WBA65RI Brings Bluetooth LE, Thread, and Zephyr RTOS to STM32 Nucleo-64 Platform

The NUCLEO-WBA65RI is a wireless STM32 Nucleo-64 development board built around the STM32WBA65RIV7 microcontroller. It combines the MB2130 MCU RF board with the MB1801 mezzanine board to support Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4-based protocols such as Thread, Matter, and Zigbee.

Beetle RP2350 is a $4.90 Mini Development Board for Embedded Projects

The Beetle RP2350 is a coin-sized development board designed for space-constrained embedded projects. Despite its compact 25 × 20.5 mm footprint, it offers a wide range of hardware features and low power consumption, enabling its use in portable devices such as retro computers, game consoles, lighting controllers, and electronic badges.

Zalmotek RA0E1, RA2E1, and RA4M1 Feather SoMs for Energy-Efficient Embedded Development

The RA0E1 Feather SoM is designed for ultra-low-power use cases. It features an Arm Cortex-M23 CPU core operating at up to 32 MHz with 64 KB of Flash memory. Its minimal power draw makes it suitable for battery-powered systems that require extended uptime. Standard Feather features are included, such as analog/digital GPIOs, I2C, SPI, UART, a LiPo battery connector, and USB Type-C for both power and programming.

Final Results of the 2025 Internet Society Board of Trustees Elections and IETF Selections

The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2025 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2025

[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room

  
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 is available for testing

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Neptune is a Linux distribution built upon Debian Stable

  
Murena & /e/OS 2025: another leap towards Usable Privacy for All

  
This Week in Plasma: multiple major Wayland and UI features

  
This Week in GNOME: #197 XML Parsing

  
today's leftovers

  
FSF Events IRC and Pittsburgh, GNU Taler News

  
Rocky Linux and Fedora Leftovers

  
Open Hardware and Linux Devices

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.4, Linux 6.12.25, Linux 6.6.88, and Linux 6.1.135

  
Security and Linux Leftovers

  
Releases: Auto-CPUFreq 2.6.0, Boatswain 5.0, syslog-ng 4.8.2

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Dune, Lost For Swords, and More

  
After Three Years, AlmaLinux Is Having an Election

  
Today in Techrights

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers Stories

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, ESP32, and More

  
What It Takes to Be PostgreSQL Compatible and PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.1 Released

  
today's howtos

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
IBM Problems and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Games: Frostrail, Discord CEO Leaves, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
GStreamer 1.26.1 Improves dav1d AV1 Decoder, Matroska v4 Support in Muxer

  
Lilbits: Snapdragon X Chromebooks, Pixel 7a battery swelling, and a Liberux NEXX Linux phone progress update

  
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition

  
Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Lenovo Cuts the Windows Tax and offers Cheaper Laptops with Linux Pre-installed

  
Android Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
today's leftovers

  
Spidermonkey and Firefox Nightly Reports

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Immich 1.132 Brings Smoother Syncing, Mobile UI Enhancements

  
9 Linux Gaming Myths That Just Won't Die

  
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Ubuntu Update Woes

  
This SteamOS clone is the best Linux distro for gamers

  
DietPi 9.12 Launches with Fish Shell Support

  
Fedora Linux 42 Is Out Now, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 Desktop

  
The Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 42 as the latest stable version of this powerful, Red Hat-sponsored distribution for the masses, featuring some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
openEuler is a Linux distribution for server and cloud environments

  
GIMP user documentation

  
The top 6 GNOME extensions I install first (and what they can do for you)

  
I'm a Linux power user, and this distro made me rethink what an operating system can be

  
today's howtos

  
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2

  
QEMU 10.0 Open-Source Virtualization Software Released, Here’s What’s New

  
The open-source QEMU 10.0 machine emulator and virtualization software has been released as a major update that brings many new features and various improvements for next-generation emulation.

 
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Synthesisers, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Games: Doom, Mountaincore, Melvor Idle, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
This cheap RISC-V board runs Debian and is an essential part of my smart home

  
Fedora 43 to Remove GNOME X11 Support

  
Download & Unzip Files Without Leaving the Linux Terminal With These 6 Commands

  
Why Installing Linux Is the Perfect Earth Day Activity

  
5 cool distros that every Linux expert needs to try out

  
Fix Coming for Window Button Bug in Ubuntu 25.04

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
User trust is a sacred, fickle thing

  
How to set up remote desktop access on your Linux computers

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Demystifying the Kernel Boot Sequence and Performance Gains

  
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Installing Fedora 42, Destination Linux, and What’s in the SOSS?

  
So Long, ArcoLinux

  
LWN Coverage of 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit

  
APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface

  
The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.

 
Today in Techrights

  
IBM and Red Hat Leftovers

  
