news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
Linux Candy: Hidamari is fun video wallpaper for Linux - LinuxLinks
Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We’re only featuring open-source software in this series.
If you spend all day embroiled in political in-fighting, battling red tape nonsense, coding an innovative program in Python, sit in countless meetings wishing you were relaxing on a Caribbean island, you’ll need some light relief at the end of the day. And what better way by making your desktop environment a bit more fun.
Hidamari is a Python-based app that offers video wallpaper for Linux and a bit more besides. It’s free and open source software.
Linkwarden - self-hosted collaborative bookmark manager - LinuxLinks
Linkwarden is a self-hosted collaborative bookmark manager to collect, organize, and preserve webpages, articles, and documents.
The objective is to organize useful webpages and articles you find across the web in one place, and since useful webpages can go away, Linkwarden also saves a copy of each webpage as a Screenshot and PDF, ensuring accessibility even if the original content is no longer available.
This is free and oen source software.
SatDump is generic satellite data processing software - LinuxLinks
SatDump is a generic satellite data processing software.
SatDump has the ability to generate false color composites from GOES-N (13, 14, 15) imagery. This process uses the visible channel and IR channel 4.
This is free and open source software.
IceBox converts images into a PDF file - LinuxLinks
IceBox is a simple and intuitive desktop application that allows you to convert multiple images into a single, high-quality PDF document.
Built with Java, it runs on Linux via Flatpak.
This is free and open source software.
Passes is a GUI tool to manage your digital passes - LinuxLinks
Passes is a digital pass manager made with libadwaita for the GNOME desktop.
This is free and open source software.