Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

In this first part we are going through the basic terminology and concepts of a Detection-as-Code approach in Detection Engineering. Throughout this series, we’ll dive deep into a wide range of concepts, strategies, and practical blueprints that you can adapt to fit your own workflows. From building a detection engineering repository to validating detections, automating documentation, and delivering them at scale to numerous managed environments. We’ll also explore how to effectively test and monitor your detections to ensure they stay reliable.