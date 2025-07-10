PANZER-LITE93 Ubuntu 24.04 Box PC puts FRDM-IMX93 development board into a 3D printed case

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2025



MayQueen Technologies PANZER-LITE93 is an NXP i.MX 93-powered box PC running a customized Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution with LXQt desktop environment and NPU libraries to leverage the built-in Arm Ethos-U65 micro NPU.

The board itself is not actually anything new, and the company has been quite transparent about it, telling us by email that we’d “immediately recognize that it’s based on the FRDM-IMX93” development board. What they bring here is a 3D printed case, software support which we’ve been told is different than official NXP support, and we’ve been told the main goal was to create a lightweight box PC.