Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ ICS Patch Tuesday: Vulnerabilities Addressed by Siemens, Schneider, Phoenix Contact
Industrial solutions providers Siemens, Schneider Electric and Phoenix Contact have released July 2025 Patch Tuesday ICS security advisories.
Harald Welte: Security Issues regarding GSMA eSIMs / eUICCs + Javacard
The independent security researcher Adam Gowdiak has published an extensive report on flaws he found in some eUICCs (the chips used to store eSIM profiles within the GSMA eSIM architecture). While the specific demonstrable exploit was in a product of one specific CardOS Vendor (Kigen, formerly part of ARM), the fundamental underlying issue is actually an architectural one.
The Oracle Javacard [memory] safety architecture relies on a so-called bytecode verifier which is a program that you run after compiling an application, but before executing the code on the Javacard. The specifications allow for both on-card and off-card verification. However, the computational complexity of this verifier is generally assumed to exceed the resources available inside many microcontrollers used to implement java cards. Such microcontrollers often are ARM SC000 (Cortex-M0 based) or SC300 (Cortex-M3 based) based, with only tens of kilobytes of RAM and hundreds of kilobytes of flash.
Security Week ☛ Unpatched Ruckus Vulnerabilities Allow Wireless Environment Hacking
Multiple vulnerabilities in Ruckus Wireless management products could be exploited to fully compromise the managed environments.
Linuxiac ☛ Multiple CVEs Patched in Latest Git Update
Git 2.50.1 fixes seven CVEs, including critical flaws in submodule handling, bundle cloning, and GUI tools.
Security Week ☛ Nippon Steel Subsidiary Blames Data Breach on Zero-Day Attack
Nippon Steel Solutions has disclosed a data breach that resulted from the exploitation of a zero-day in network equipment.
Security Week ☛ Canadian Electric Utility Says Power Meters Disrupted by Cyberattack
Nova Scotia Power is notifying individuals affected by the recent data breach, including in the United States.