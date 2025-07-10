Security leftovers

The independent security researcher Adam Gowdiak has published an extensive report on flaws he found in some eUICCs (the chips used to store eSIM profiles within the GSMA eSIM architecture). While the specific demonstrable exploit was in a product of one specific CardOS Vendor (Kigen, formerly part of ARM), the fundamental underlying issue is actually an architectural one.

The Oracle Javacard [memory] safety architecture relies on a so-called bytecode verifier which is a program that you run after compiling an application, but before executing the code on the Javacard. The specifications allow for both on-card and off-card verification. However, the computational complexity of this verifier is generally assumed to exceed the resources available inside many microcontrollers used to implement java cards. Such microcontrollers often are ARM SC000 (Cortex-M0 based) or SC300 (Cortex-M3 based) based, with only tens of kilobytes of RAM and hundreds of kilobytes of flash.