Pull yourself up by your bootstraps

Canonical software engineer Dave Jones has laid out plans for ‘substantial’ rejig in how the distro boots on the Raspberry Pi, describing the current approaching to booting as ‘far from optimal’ — in fact, he calls it “Bad with a capital B”.

How come?

Well, because the current approach makes it a little too easy for end users to find their Raspberry Pi not booting after an update, be it due to power loss/interruption during an installation or just a dodgy update (since it happens).

For those who run Ubuntu on a Raspberry Pi as a home media server, a network-attached storage device, or some vision-spotting inferencing AI-doodah to catalog the birds in the backyard, the lack of a built-in fallback means if the system fails to boot, no dice.