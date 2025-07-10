GNU/Linux Leftovers

news
Klara ☛ Designing a Storage Pool: RAIDZ, Mirrors, and Hybrid Configurations
One of the most important aspects that goes into the design of a ZFS storage pool is the VDEV layout. What VDEV configuration is used has a deep impact on the performance and reliability of the pool, as well as its flexibility for future expansion.
If you are not aware of the different VDEV types in ZFS and their use cases, you might want to first read Understanding ZFS VDEV Types and Choosing the right ZFS pool layout to understand the concepts we will be discussing.
SANS ☛ Setting up Your Own Certificate Authority for Development: Why and How., (Wed, Jul 9th)
There are several reasons why one would set up an internal certificate authority. Some are configured to support strong authentication schemes, some for additional flexibility and convenience. I am going to cover the second part. In particular, it can be helpful for developers to have an internal certificate authority to issue certificates for development purposes. Websites used for development and internal testing are usually only used by a few individuals and are generally only accessible via internal networks or VPNs. Often, these sites do not even use TLS.
David Bremner: Hibernate on the pocket reform 3/n
End-to-End Encrypted Messaging with EnChat on Terminal
End-to-end encrypted messaging with Enchat brings privacy to terminal users with client-side encryption, server blindness, and complete metadata protection for secure communication.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Princess Maker: Children of Revelation - 2025-07-09 Edition
Between 2025-07-02 and 2025-07-09 there were 25 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 233 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10.7 % of total released titles. I will highlight one game that’s clearly not for me this time, Princess Maker: Children of Revelation, which is still in Early Access, and overpriced for what it is as the game is incomplete. But it seems to have potential based on the previous games in the series. Yeah, that sounds light for this past week, but believe me, there’s not a lot of exciting new releases in the beginning of July. People are at the beach, or playing games from the Steam Summer Sale more than anything else. H
Barry Kauler ☛ Taking EasyOS to the next-level
The upcoming V7 is already "next-level" or "a whole new ball game", with APT underpinning package management, so might as well also think about giving some enhancement treatment for Easy Containers.
Collabora ☛ All roads lead to Brest: Collabora at DebConf25
Collabora is proud to sponsor this year's annual Debian conference, taking place in Brest, France. Join us as we showcase the latest with Apertis, discuss Debian running on mobile devices, and more.
Ubuntu ☛ Raising the bar for automotive cybersecurity in open source – Canonical’s ISO/SAE 21434 certification
Canonical’s processes are now officially ISO/SAE 21434 certified. That’s a big deal for us, and for the broader ecosystem of automakers, Tier 1s, and software developers building the vehicles of tomorrow. Let’s break down what this means, why it matters, and what comes next.
