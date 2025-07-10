GNU/Linux Leftovers

One of the most important aspects that goes into the design of a ZFS storage pool is the VDEV layout. What VDEV configuration is used has a deep impact on the performance and reliability of the pool, as well as its flexibility for future expansion.

If you are not aware of the different VDEV types in ZFS and their use cases, you might want to first read Understanding ZFS VDEV Types and Choosing the right ZFS pool layout to understand the concepts we will be discussing.