Amarok 3.3 Open-Source Music Player Is Out as First Release Fully Ported to Qt 6
Amarok 3.3 comes six months after Amarok 3.2 as the first release based on the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 application frameworks to provide users with a more modern user interface. This is also the first release of Amarok to drop support for the older Qt 5 and KDE Frameworks 5 frameworks.
This release also revamps the audio engine to use GStreamer for playback instead of Phonon, updates the database character set to allow full UTF-8 values, and adds support for applying default pre-gain when ReplayGain is active and uses a fallback value if no ReplayGain data is available for a track.