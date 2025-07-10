news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
PowerDNS ☛ First release candidate of PowerDNS DNSdist 2.0.0
It also yields a big performance improvement for users of the LMDB lookup feature.
-
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 6 July 2025
Week highlights: new digiKam release, new features coming to GIMP, Inkscape, and Ardour.
CmykStudent created a patch adding support for MyPaint v2 brushes (1.5+ really) with the exception of spectral blending. There are three additional changes coming with this patch: [...]
-
Licensing / Legal
-
Creative Commons ☛ Recommended Licenses and Tools for Cultural Heritage Content
The CC licenses and public domain tools are a simple and effective way for CHIs, such as museums, libraries and archives, to make heritage materials (and associated metadata) open. Navigating the right license or tool can be tricky, but if you remember only one thing, it’s that faithful digital reproductions of public domain materials must stay in the public domain — no new copyright or related right applies to the digitized version.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Build HAT firmware now fully open source
Today we’re delighted to announce that the Build HAT firmware, together with its signing keys, is now open source and available under the permissive [sic] BSD 3-Clause licence.
-