posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2025



Quoting: This Linux distro makes openSUSE accessible to all - even newbies should take a look | ZDNET —

OpenSUSE is a powerful operating system, but I still haven't recommended it to new Linux users. Why? It's too powerful, and it doesn't include essential day-to-day software.

That's a shame, because openSUSE is also very reliable, stable, and secure.

Fortunately, Antônio Medeiros has created a spin of openSUSE that's more accessible for less-experienced users. That distribution is Linux Kamarada, and it offers the power of openSUSE with the ease of use associated with Ubuntu.