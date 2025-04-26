news

Murena & /e/OS 2025: another leap towards Usable Privacy for All

At Murena, we’re on a mission to deliver operating systems, apps and cloud storage that offer exceptional privacy protection from invasive data harvesting practices common to big tech and app publishers, all without compromising usability. Moreover, our open source approach facilitates your digital sovereignty, whether you are a person, a business, a non-profit or a government.

This approach sets us distinctly apart. We are often compared to “security-hardened” platforms designed primarily to withstand targeted attacks on one individual, frequently sacrificing ease of use. Our philosophy is different: we build technology that’s accessible, practical, and human-centered — for both individuals and organizations. And this technology protects you from large-scale data collection by big tech companies.

The rapid growth in Murena and /e/OS users worldwide confirms that our vision resonates strongly. We’re addressing a fundamental need shared by an increasing number of people around the globe who seek credible and usable alternatives in the digital world.