posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2025



Quoting: From Open Source User to Fedora Contributor – Fedora Community Blog —

While looking around for a solution I found Linux, a free operating system that runs on almost anything.

This led me to dip my toes into the Linux world starting with Puppy Linux. This tiny was perfect for my old laptop.

The experience was amazing; I was blown away at how fast and efficient my laptop became. This initial success sparked my interest in learning more about Linux and open source software.

Since I was a Windows user before, I had no idea about open source software. I was also broke so all I knew was the endless cycle of looking for cracked software. Using pirated software honestly felt wrong to me.

Playing around on the small Linux distro had me discovering a wealth of free and open source software. Everything from GIMP for image editing, LibreOffice for productivity and Blender for 3D modeling all for freely available. This was liberating; I no longer had to rely on shady sources for software.

Digging further made me realize that I could actually contribute to these free software. The notion that I could not only use but also help improve the software I loved was incredible.