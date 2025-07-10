news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2025



Quoting: Sparky Linux: "Takes the Options Ball and Runs With It!" - FOSS Force —

If someone were to make a list of the reasons that Linux users are… well, Linux users, one of the top reasons—if not the top reason—is that Linux gives users options, depending on how far and wide into the Linux universe they want to explore.

More than any other distro we’ve looked at so far, this week’s Distro of the Week–Sparky Linux–takes the proverbial options ball and runs with it for a touchdown.

The latest version of Sparky, 7.7, codenamed “Orion’s Belt,” is based on Debian’s latest “Bookworm” release. Sparky Linux’s latest update–as of April–includes kernel 6.1.129-LTS by default, although newer kernels are just a few mouse clicks away in the repo.

Sparky is available in 32- and 64-bit versions, so older computers are not left out, and there’s an ARM version as well. There are also special editions which cater to particular needs in the wider world of things, like GameOver for gamers, a Multimedia version for audio/video creators, and a Rescue version for system recovery.