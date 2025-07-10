news
Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (container-tools:rhel8, jq, kernel, podman, python-setuptools, socat, and thunderbird), Gentoo (Chromium, Surveillance Giant Google Chrome, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge. Opera, ClamAV, Git, NTP, REXML, and strongSwan), Oracle (buildah, gnome-remote-desktop, ipa, jq, kernel, podman, python-setuptools, ruby:3.3, socat, uek-kernel, and xorg-x11-server-Xwayland), SUSE (kernel), and Ubuntu (freerdp3, git, gnupg2, linux-aws, linux-oracle, linux-azure, linux-azure, linux-azure-6.11, linux-fips, linux-aws-fips, linux-azure-fips, linux-gcp-fips, linux-ibm-5.15, linux-intel-iotg, linux-nvidia-tegra,
linux-nvidia-tegra-5.15, linux-nvidia-tegra-igx, linux-kvm, linux-lowlatency, linux-oem-6.11, and onionshare).
New Transparent Tribe attacks target Indian defense sector’s Linux systems [Ed: It is a phishing or social engineering attack, not "Linux"]
Indian defense organizations with systems running on Bharat Operating System Solutions Linux have been targeted by Pakistan-linked threat operation Transparent Tribe, also known as APT36, as part of a new cyberespionage campaign initially detected in early June, according to Hackread.
Security Week ☛ Ivanti, Fortinet, Splunk Release Security Updates
Ivanti, Fortinet, and Splunk have released patches for critical- and high-severity vulnerabilities in their products.
Security Week ☛ Samsung Announces Security Improvements for Galaxy Smartphones
New Samsung Galaxy features include protections for on-device AI, expanded cross-device threat detection, and quantum-resistant encryption for network security.
Security Week ☛ Alleged Chinese State Hacker Wanted by US Arrested in Italy
Xu Zewei has been arrested on charges that he is a member of the Chinese state-sponsored hacking group Hafnium (Silk Typhoon).
Kernel Space
IT Pro Today ☛ Linux Kernel Security in 2025: New Features and Emerging Threats
The Linux kernel, which is the heart of the infrastructure powering a huge number of servers, embedded devices, cloud computing systems, and many other types of critical computing systems worldwide, must evolve alongside a rapidly changing and increasingly menacing global threat landscape.
This year has brought with it some interesting new developments, and new security enhancements have been introduced to the kernel.
