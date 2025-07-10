news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino
-
CNX Software ☛ Use four PCIe FFC connectors on the Raspberry Pi 5 with Waveshare PCIe TO 4-CH HAT
The 4-Ch PCIe FFC Adapter Board expands the PCIe interface of the Raspberry Pi 5 to four PCIe FFC connectors using the ASM1184e PCI Express packet switch chip, which we’ve seen in HATs like the Geekworm X1011 board, adding four NVMe SSDs, and the Waveshare PCIe-Packet-Switch-4P, adding four PCIe x1 slots. The HAT supports PCIe Gen2 speeds and features onboard power monitoring to track power consumption. There is also an EEPROM for storing configuration data, and the option to stack multiple PCIe HATs. Additionally, users can install a heatsink on the HAT to manage thermal performance, making it well-suited for embedded solutions that require multiple PCIe devices.
-
Arduino ☛ This Beyblade battlebot is like a whirling dervish of destruction
The robot only weighs one pound and that includes the battery and motors, so Ari had to keep the control electronics light. The primary component is an Arduino Nano ESP32 board, which connects to the other components through a custom PCB. The other components LEDs, brushless DC motors, and the electronic speed controllers (ESCs) that drive the motors at such ludicrous speeds.
-
Hackaday ☛ Crunching The News For Fun And Little Profit
Do you ever look at the news, and wonder about the process behind the news cycle? I did, and for the last couple of decades it’s been the subject of one of my projects. The Raspberry Pi on my shelf runs my word trend analysis tool for news content, and since my journey from curious geek to having my own large corpus analysis system has taken twenty years it’s worth a second look.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Vintage Speed Demon: Fixing an ARK1000VL Graphics Card
According to some, the ARK1000VL is considered the fastest VLB graphics card chip you can get. I recently repaired several other VLB graphics cards, so when an ARK1000VL based card came up, I had to take the challenge.