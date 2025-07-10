news
Programming and Standards
-
PHP 8.5.0 Alpha 1 available for testing
The PHP team is pleased to announce the first testing release of PHP 8.5.0, Alpha 1. This starts the PHP 8.5 release cycle, the rough outline of which is specified in the PHP Wiki.
-
Sandor Dargo ☛ C++26: std::format improvement (Part 1)
C++26 brings a series of improvements to std::format, continuing the work started in C++20 and refined in C++23. These changes improve formatting consistency, runtime safety, and user ergonomics. There are so many of these updates, that I decided to divide them into two articles.
-
R / R-Script
-
Rlang ☛ ShinyProxy 3.2.0
We’re happy to share that ShinyProxy 3.2.0 is now available. This release focuses on a range of small but meaningful improvements aimed at making ShinyProxy easier to use. Debugging issues is now easier than ever, thanks to clearer error messages and improved error handling. The documentation has been extended with more background information (allowing you to better understand how ShinyProxy works) and additional troubleshooting information. During the last months, we’ve noticed that the adoption of ShinyProxy has been rapidly growing. In many cases it’s now the first choice to deploy data science apps (and IDEs) at both enterprise and research organizations. This motivates us to even further improve ShinyProxy and its ecosystem. If you want to be part of this journey, feel free to get in touch, share your thoughts on the community forum or contribute on GitHub. This blog posts covers the major improvements. As always all changes in this version can be found in the release notes.
-
Rlang ☛ The 4 Layers of Testing Every R Package Needs
Testing isn’t a checkbox, it’s your safety net.
If you want to ship robust, reliable R packages, you need more than just unit tests. You need a layered approach that covers every angle, from individual functions to the user’s journey, from code coverage to the quality of your tests themselves.
Let’s break down the four essential layers of testing that every serious R package should have.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Nick Heer ☛ FireWiRetired
-