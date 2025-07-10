Programming and Standards

We’re happy to share that ShinyProxy 3.2.0 is now available. This release focuses on a range of small but meaningful improvements aimed at making ShinyProxy easier to use. Debugging issues is now easier than ever, thanks to clearer error messages and improved error handling. The documentation has been extended with more background information (allowing you to better understand how ShinyProxy works) and additional troubleshooting information. During the last months, we’ve noticed that the adoption of ShinyProxy has been rapidly growing. In many cases it’s now the first choice to deploy data science apps (and IDEs) at both enterprise and research organizations. This motivates us to even further improve ShinyProxy and its ecosystem. If you want to be part of this journey, feel free to get in touch, share your thoughts on the community forum or contribute on GitHub. This blog posts covers the major improvements. As always all changes in this version can be found in the release notes.