Thunderbird ESR: Fresh functions for Mozilla's email client and monthly development update
The Register UK ☛ Thunderbird ESR: Fresh functions for Mozilla's email client
Thunderbird 140 "Eclipse" is not just an ordinary new version: it's the new Extended Support Release, which means that for the most cautious users this will be current until the middle of next year, and its packing some fresh functions.
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest – June 2025
Hello once more from the Thunderbird development team! For many of our team members, the summer has started with our annual sprint to release ESR and enjoy a little time afk, as our colleagues in the southern hemisphere hunker down for winter and power through a pile of work down under.