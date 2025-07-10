news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Tom's Hardware ☛ IBM's new Power11 server chips are focused on two things: Hey Hi (AI) and ransomware
The company says the new servers can detect ransomware attacks within a minute of their start.
Red Hat ☛ Announcing self-service access to Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux for Business Developers
Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux for Business Developers is a new no-cost subscription offered through the Red Hat Developer Program. This offering delivers a complete set of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) software for development and test use cases in business environments, allowing access to 25 physical, virtual, or cloud-based instances per registered user.
Red Hat ☛ How to deploy EVPN in OpenStack Services on OpenShift
This article demonstrates the deployment of Ethernet Virtual Private Network (EVPN) in Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift version 18 (18.0.10 FR3). This will offer a thorough understanding of EVPN implementation within OpenStack Services on OpenShift 18, highlighting current limitations and potential future enhancements.
Overview of EVPN implementation
In Open Virtual Network (OVN) environments,
ovn-bgp-agentfacilitates the exposure of virtual machines (VMs) on provider networks via EVPN. The OVN Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Agent is a Python-based daemon that runs on each node (e.g., OpenStack controllers and/or compute nodes). It connects to the OVN Northbound DataBase (OVN NB DB) to detect the specific events it needs to react to, and then leverages Free Range Routing (FRR) to expose the routes towards the VMs via EVPN and kernel networking capabilities to redirect the traffic once on the nodes to the OVN overlay.
Jeremy Cline: Re-designing signing in Fedora
Over the past few months I’ve spent some time on-and-off working on Sigul and some related tools. In particular, I implemented most of a new Sigul client, primarily to enable the sigul-pesign-bridge to run on recent Fedora releases (since the sigul client relies on python-nss, which is not in Fedora anymore).
At this point, I have a reasonably good understanding of how Sigul works. Originally, my plan was to completely re-implement the client, then the bridge, and finally the server using the existing Sigul protocol, version 1.2, as defined by the Python implementation. However, as I got more familiar with the implementation, I felt that it would be better to use this opportunity to also change the protocol. In this post I’m going to cover the issues I have with the current protocol and how I’d like to address them.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat AI: Accelerate Hey Hi (AI) innovation [Ed: IBM flinging about mindless buzzwords because it has too little stuff of substance to show and entertain]
People are asking Hey Hi (AI) for answers. Is your infrastructure ready to deliver? I recently came across a case study showing that traffic from Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot was converting at over 15%, nearly 10x higher than traditional organic search. That kind of stat is hard to ignore, and it points to a broader shift that’s already underway: people aren’t just Googling anymore. They’re turning to large language models (LLMs) to ask for advice, recommendations and product suggestions in natural language. Because these tools feel so intuitive, users expect them to deliver facts. In reality, some models are trained t
Red Hat Official ☛ Getting started with node disruption policies
The Machine Config Operator (MCO) in Red Bait OpenShift has been able to perform disruptionless updates on select changes since version 4.7. These select changes were hardcoded in the MCO. To make this process more user-friendly and customizable, the MCO team is introducing node disruption policies. This blog post will offer context behind node disruption policies, how MCO uses node disruption policies during a MachineConfig Operator update, and important points to be aware of while using them.
Red Hat Official ☛ Why agents are the new kingmakers [Ed: Ridiculous crackpottery from Red Hat, selling a lie because suits who have fantasies fancy replacing workers with chaff, slop, and scams]
This made developers the unlikely “voice behind the throne” in a CxO monarchy. But we’re looking at another shift in royalty fabrication with the continued velocity of generative AI (gen AI) and AI-driven automation.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux's evolution at Summit: blog roundup [Ed: "AI workloads" nonsense, aka "let's rebrand everything as "AI" and present this as new innovation]
AI workloads in the cloud face major privacy challenges beyond traditional VM isolation. A confidential virtual machine (CVM) closes this gap, using hardware-based memory encryption and isolation to protect sensitive data even from cloud infrastructure owners. This addresses "data in use" security, which disk and network encryption can't cover. RHEL 9.6 and above offers RHEL CVMs on Microsoft Azure, making secure deployment simple. These CVMs use a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and trustee attestation to verify virtual machine integrity, and to help securely deliver data. This implements confidentiality for your AI workloads, even in an untrusted cloud environment.