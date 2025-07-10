news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2025



Quoting: Wayland Fedora Gnome vs KDE neon Plasma, plus X11 data! —

That was long, and to be fair, quite exhausting. The results are quite interesting. By and large, Gnome Wayland, as implemented in Fedora, seems slightly less performant than Plasma's Wayland, which in turn, is less performant than X11, and as we've seen that, too, is still worse than X11 with compositing off. Significant numbers that, to me, tell one things: it's too early to deprecate the old framework, because the new one still hasn't caught up. No emotion, no fanboyism, simple pragmatic c'est la vie.

If we look just at Wayland, on idle, Gnome performed worse in battery use and CPU data, with surprisingly good GPU numbers that do not align with any other test. Under load, again, Gnome's Wayland used most resources, and had the worst FPS count by far. Furthermore, Fedora's kernel seems to be doing a lot more work, but also doing it quite efficiently. Lastly, both Plasma's System Monitor and Gnome's System Monitor seem to be badly optimized tools, given what we've seen so far.

To sum it up, X11 is still the most optimal choice, performance wise, to say nothing of the compositing off option, which blows the rest out of the water. Plasma's Wayland implementation is better than Gnome's, it seems. Both still lack a lot. This highlights the tragedy of the forced X11 deprecation. To top it all off, you get unverified packages and a codec vomit mess, to remind you how far Linux still has to go before it can be a normal solution for the normies. Hint: don't copy the worst parts of Windows. There. Solved. Bye.