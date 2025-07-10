news
Krita 5.2.10 Rolls Out with Bug Fixes Ahead of Major Feature Releases
Quoting: Krita 5.2.10 Rolls Out with Bug Fixes Ahead of Major Feature Releases —
Krita, a popular open-source, cross-platform digital painting app for artists, from beginners to professionals, has just released version 5.2.10—a maintenance update focused on improving stability and performance.
With this release, users can expect a more responsive experience, thanks to enhancements in canvas panning, updates to the ruler during canvas transformations, and improved overall status bar performance.
Artists frequently working with animation will appreciate the resolved bugs related to raster layer opacity changes, which now properly clear the animation cache, and the correct scaling of animated transform masks.
Original Post:
-
Krita 5.2.10 Released! | Krita
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.10! This is a bug fix release. After this release we will focus on releasing Krita 5.3.0, the next feature release, and Krita 6.0.0, the first release based on Qt6.