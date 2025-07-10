news
Games: Minigalaxy, STEEL HUNTERS, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Simple GOG client for Linux, Minigalaxy version 1.4 released
Minigalaxy is a simple and to the point GOG game downloader for Linux, with a brand new release in version 1.4 now available. It might not have all the bells and whistles that the likes of Heroic and Lutris have, but it's still a nice option if GOG is your main store of choice.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Incredible cheap treats in the Steam Summer Sale 2025 under £3
On a seriously tight budget? I feel you. So here's a bunch of fantastic games in the Steam Summer Sale 2025 under £3.
GamingOnLinux ☛ STEEL HUNTERS is another live service casualty as it's shutting down
STEEL HUNTERS from Wargaming Group only arrived on Steam in April, and it's already going to be shut down by the developers.
GamingOnLinux ☛ A selection of upcoming games I'm excited to see release
It's easy to miss games when there's just so-much-news, so here's a small selection I wanted to highlight to go on your wishlists.
GamingOnLinux ☛ MR FARMBOY is like Stardew Valley but with automation and optimization
Coming to Early Access later in July, MR FARMBOY blends elements of Stardew Valley with automation and optimisation. Sounds like it could be a fun idea and you can try this early too as there's a demo available.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Operation Octo is an upcoming frantic aquatic Tower Defense with big boss fights
Need a fresh Tower Defense game to try out? Here's another tip for you! Operation Octo arrives in September with a chance to try it early.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vehicle No. 4 has you build your own vehicle in this horde survival game
With a demo live on Steam, Vehicle No. 4 could be one to watch if you love your horde survival games with you building your own vehicle. So it's perhaps a little like a top-down 2D version of the upcoming TerraTech Legion.
GamingOnLinux ☛ In Silence Waits is an upcoming modern take on classic graphical adventures
Older readers might be interested in this one. Silent Shoals Software announced In Silence Waits, a modern take on classic graphical adventures.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Last of Us Part II Remastered gets a new way to play - chronologically
While the developers of The Last of Us Part II Remastered still suggest you play it the original way, now you can play it chronologically.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam now has a UI scaling slider and accessibility menu on desktop
As Valve continue updating Steam with better accessibility options, the latest Beta makes it super easy to make Steam bigger (or smaller). The single change for the July 8th Steam Desktop Beta noted it "Added a UI scale slider to desktop accessibility settings".