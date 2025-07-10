LWN on Injecting Hype Into Linux Kernel and More

In 2023, Fujita Tomonori wrote a Rust version of the existing driver for the Asix AX88796B embedded Ethernet controller. At slightly more than 100 lines, it's about as simple as a driver can be, and therefore is a useful touchstone for the differences between writing Rust and C in the kernel. Looking at the Rust syntax, types, and APIs used by the driver and contrasting them with the C version will help illustrate those differences.

Readers who are already conversant with Rust may find this article retreads some basics, but it is my hope that it can still serve as a useful reference for implementing simple drivers in Rust. The C version and the Rust version of the AX88796B driver are remarkably similar, but there are still some important differences that could trip up a developer performing a naive rewrite from one to the other.