news
LWN on Injecting Hype Into Linux Kernel and More
Kernel Space
LWN ☛ Supporting kernel development with large language models [Ed: Used to work for Microsoft, now an LLM pusher]
Kernel development and machine learning seem like vastly different areas of endeavor; there are not, yet, stories circulating about the vibe-coding of new memory-management algorithms. There may well be places where machine learning (and large language models — LLMs — in particular) prove to be helpful on the edges of the kernel project, though. At the 2025 North-American edition of the Open Source Summit, Sasha Levin presented some of the work he has done putting LLMs to work to make the kernel better...
LWN ☛ How to write Rust in the kernel: part 2 [Ed: How to make Linux unreadable to well over 90% of its developers]
In 2023, Fujita Tomonori wrote a Rust version of the existing driver for the Asix AX88796B embedded Ethernet controller. At slightly more than 100 lines, it's about as simple as a driver can be, and therefore is a useful touchstone for the differences between writing Rust and C in the kernel. Looking at the Rust syntax, types, and APIs used by the driver and contrasting them with the C version will help illustrate those differences.
Readers who are already conversant with Rust may find this article retreads some basics, but it is my hope that it can still serve as a useful reference for implementing simple drivers in Rust. The C version and the Rust version of the AX88796B driver are remarkably similar, but there are still some important differences that could trip up a developer performing a naive rewrite from one to the other.
LWN ☛ Improved load balancing with machine learning
The extensible scheduler class ("sched_ext") allows the loading of a custom CPU scheduler into the kernel as a set of BPF functions; it was merged for the 6.12 kernel release. Since then, sched_ext has enabled a wide range of experimentation with scheduling algorithms. At the 2025 Open Source Summit North America, Ching-Chun ("Jim") Huang presented work that has been done to apply (local) machine learning to the problem of scheduling processes on complex systems.
Huang started with a timeline of Linux scheduler development, beginning with the adoption of the completely fair scheduler (CFS) in 2007. Various efforts were made to write alternatives to CFS for specific use cases, notably the 2009 submission of BFS, and the 2016 MuQSS submission, both from Con Kolivas. In 2023, the EEVDF scheduler showed up as an enhancement to, and eventual replacement for, CFS. The following year, finally, saw the merging of sched_ext, after some extensive discussion.
LWN ☛ Yet another way to configure transparent huge pages
Transparent huge pages (THPs) are, theoretically, supposed to allow processes to benefit from larger page sizes without changes to their code. This does work, but the performance impacts from THPs are not always a benefit, so system administrators with specific knowledge of their workloads may want the ability to fine-tune THPs to the application. On May 15, Usama Arif shared a patch set that would add a prctl() option for setting THP defaults for a process; that patch set has sparked discussion about whether such a setting is a good fit for prctl(), and what alternative designs may work instead.
The patch set added three new prctl() flags. Two of them would globally enable or disable THPs for a process, while the third would restore the system default. All three of these flags would be persisted across calls to fork() and exec(). Being able to set separate policies for each process — and to have those policies configured by the parent process, such as a system manager — would help with systems where multiple different types of workloads are present on the same machine, Arif explained.
Python
-
LWN ☛ Accessing new kernel features from Python
Every release of the Linux kernel has lots of new features, many of which are accessible from user space. Usually, though, the GNU C Library (glibc) and tools that access the Linux user-space API lag behind the kernel releases. Geoffrey Thomas showed how Python programs can access these new kernel features as soon as the kernel is released in his "What's New in the Linux Kernel... from Python" talk at PyCon US 2025. While he had two examples of accessing new kernel features, the real goal of the talk was to demonstrate how to go about connecting Python to the Linux kernel.
He began by noting that the kernel and its interfaces are written in C, so there would be a ""tiny bit"" of C in the talk. He would be explaining any of that, so ""as long as you can read Python, you'll be okay"". In addition, all of the code, his slides, and more are available from his GitHub repository for the talk. Since the presentation, the YouTube video of it has been released as well.
