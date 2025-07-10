news
SANS ☛ SSH Tunneling in Action: direct-tcp requests [Guest Diary]
Since the setup of the honeypot, one of the interesting observations in logs was direct-tcp connection requests. More than 1000 different IPs within a month were seen to have made these requests and more than 75% were made to a single destination IP. In this post, I’ll cover how and why these connections are set up, and where the destination IP points to.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Krita on openSUSE
Digital artists and creative professionals seeking powerful, open-source painting software will find Krita to be an exceptional choice for their artistic endeavors. This comprehensive guide provides detailed instructions for installing Krita on openSUSE systems, covering multiple installation methods to suit different user preferences and technical requirements.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WordPress on Fedora 42
WordPress powers over 40% of all websites on the internet, making it the world’s most popular content management system. Installing WordPress locally on Fedora 42 provides developers and administrators with a powerful testing environment for website development, theme customization, and plugin testing.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Motrix on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu users seeking a powerful download manager often struggle with limited browser capabilities and slow download speeds. Motrix emerges as a comprehensive solution that transforms your downloading experience with its robust feature set and intuitive interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Video editing on GNU/Linux has evolved dramatically over the past decade, with professional-grade open-source solutions now rivaling expensive commercial alternatives. Rocky GNU/Linux 10, as a robust enterprise-grade RHEL derivative, provides an excellent foundation for multimedia production workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NVM on Fedora 42
Node Version Manager (NVM) stands as an essential tool for JavaScript developers working with multiple Node.js projects. This powerful utility allows developers to seamlessly install, manage, and switch between different Node.js versions on their Fedora 42 systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Linkwarden on Linux Mint 22
Managing bookmarks efficiently has become increasingly challenging in today’s digital landscape. Traditional browser bookmarks often fail to preserve content and lack robust organizational features. Link rot affects millions of saved URLs yearly, making valuable resources disappear without warning. Self-hosted bookmark management solutions offer superior data control and longevity.
Hackaday ☛ How To Train A New Voice For Piper With Only A Single Phrase
[Cal Bryant] hacked together a home automation system years ago, which more recently utilizes Piper TTS (text-to-speech) voices for various undisclosed purposes. Not satisfied with the robotic-sounding standard voices available, [Cal] set about an experiment to fine-tune the Piper TTS AI voice model using a clone of a single phrase created by a commercial TTS voice as a starting point.