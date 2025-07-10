news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2025



Quoting: The Licensing and Compliance Lab, not just holding it down, but pushing back —

My name is Craig Topham, and I am the copyright and licensing associate here at the Free Software Foundation (FSF). I have been working at the FSF for almost seven years and I'm still as passionate as when I first started. My work here is very important to me because I have embraced the software freedom cause wholeheartedly. I have put this passion to work in the Licensing and Compliance Lab, promoting and defending computer user freedom.

One of the most effective defenses for protecting software freedom is the GNU General Public License (GPL). The GPL is the first free software license to have effectively secured software freedom: then, now, and into the future. This has allowed the free software movement to flourish over the last forty years. Here's how we've defended both the GPL and your computing freedom lately...