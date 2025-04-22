news
QEMU 10.0 Open-Source Virtualization Software Released, Here’s What’s New
Highlights of QEMU 10.0 include faster emulation of string instructions on x86, ClearwaterForest and SierraForest-v2 x86 CPU models, true multiqueue support for the virtio-scsi device, a new handshake-max-seconds optional parameter to nbd-server-start QMP command, and new ‘apple-gfx-pci’ and ‘apple-gfx-mmio’ devices to provide accelerated graphics to macOS guests.
For RISC-V, this release adds support for the Tenstorrent Ascalon CPU, AIA userspace irqchip_split support, V bit to GDB priv reg, support for 64-bit address of initrd, Microblaze V generic board support, and support for the RV64 Xiangshan Nanhu CPU.