Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 (codename Vanadium) is here about a year and a half after OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 as the latest fixed point release in the OpenMandriva Lx ROCK series for those who prefer stability over bleeding-edge features.

Highlights of QEMU 10.0 include faster emulation of string instructions on x86, ClearwaterForest and SierraForest-v2 x86 CPU models, true multiqueue support for the virtio-scsi device, a new handshake-max-seconds optional parameter to nbd-server-start QMP command, and new ‘apple-gfx-pci’ and ‘apple-gfx-mmio’ devices to provide accelerated graphics to macOS guests.

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.

One of the most notable additions is ROMFS, a read-only, memory-mappable, extensible file system that enables direct execution of bytecode from flash memory. This allows for faster imports and reduced RAM usage, especially useful for constrained embedded environments. While ROMFS is currently available only on select boards, such as PYBD-SFx and STM32-based Arduino boards, it can be manually enabled for others.

news

QEMU 10.0 Open-Source Virtualization Software Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 22, 2025



Highlights of QEMU 10.0 include faster emulation of string instructions on x86, ClearwaterForest and SierraForest-v2 x86 CPU models, true multiqueue support for the virtio-scsi device, a new handshake-max-seconds optional parameter to nbd-server-start QMP command, and new ‘apple-gfx-pci’ and ‘apple-gfx-mmio’ devices to provide accelerated graphics to macOS guests.

For RISC-V, this release adds support for the Tenstorrent Ascalon CPU, AIA userspace irqchip_split support, V bit to GDB priv reg, support for 64-bit address of initrd, Microblaze V generic board support, and support for the RV64 Xiangshan Nanhu CPU.

Read on