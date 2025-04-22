news
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 (codename Vanadium) is here about a year and a half after OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 as the latest fixed point release in the OpenMandriva Lx ROCK series for those who prefer stability over bleeding-edge features.
However, OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 comes pre-installed with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Gear 25.04 and KDE Frameworks 6.13 software suites, as well as community spins with the latest GNOME 48.1, LXQt 2.2, Xfce 4.20, and COSMIC 1.0 alpha desktops.