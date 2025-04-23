Tux Machines

MicroPython v1.25.0 Released with ROMFS, RISC-V Assembler, and Expanded Board Support

One of the most notable additions is ROMFS, a read-only, memory-mappable, extensible file system that enables direct execution of bytecode from flash memory. This allows for faster imports and reduced RAM usage, especially useful for constrained embedded environments. While ROMFS is currently available only on select boards, such as PYBD-SFx and STM32-based Arduino boards, it can be manually enabled for others.

ASUS NUC 15 Pro Cyber Canyon Highlights Compact Design and Intel Ultra CPUs

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.

9to5Linux

QEMU 10.0 Open-Source Virtualization Software Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of QEMU 10.0 include faster emulation of string instructions on x86, ClearwaterForest and SierraForest-v2 x86 CPU models, true multiqueue support for the virtio-scsi device, a new handshake-max-seconds optional parameter to nbd-server-start QMP command, and new ‘apple-gfx-pci’ and ‘apple-gfx-mmio’ devices to provide accelerated graphics to macOS guests.

OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 (codename Vanadium) is here about a year and a half after OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 as the latest fixed point release in the OpenMandriva Lx ROCK series for those who prefer stability over bleeding-edge features.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2025

Cannon Rock Artist Winslow Homer Year 1895 Public Domain

Updated This Past Day

  1. RMS is Done at KCL, Next Stop is Oxford
    The message of RMS has long resonated well in India
  2. US Government Already Bailing Out OpenAI/Microsoft With "Contracts", As Usual, Back Doors You Cannot Remove Becoming 'a Step Closer' on New PCs (Unless Everyone Acts ASAP)
    The next "logical" step towards digital prisons
  3. Towards GNU World Domination
    The FSF led by Geoffrey S. Knauth with his friend Richard Stallman in the FSF's Board [...] Let's encourage people to adopt GNU/Linux. There has never been a better time.
  4. GNOME, Microsoft, and GitHub: The Lack of Reporting on Abusive Colleagues Contributed to Profound Media Vacuum (or Blackout), Now Resorting to SLAPPs
    This lack of morality/courage has helped enable further abuse, lining up more victims
  5. Microsoft Already Attacks the BSDs as Well (the E.E.E. Way, as Usual)
    Bearers of bad news
  6. The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is in Trouble, May Soon be Out of Business
    Openwashing needs to end
  7. Microsoft's Debt Grew Over 6 Billion Dollars in the Last Reporting Quarter (Before Inauguration), Expect Worse Next Week When 'Results' Are Disclosed and Mass Layoffs Resume
    Microsoft is bleeding. It does not want people to notice.

    New

  8. Links 22/04/2025: Ending DEI Policies at Adobe, FTC Sues Uber
    Links for the day
  9. Microsoft Devises PR Stunts to Distract From Impending Mass Layoffs and Likely Bad Results Preceding Those Mass Layoffs
    A "voluntary exit plan"
  10. Gemini Links 22/04/2025: Deaths, HamsterCMS, and More
    Links for the day
  11. Links 22/04/2025: FTC v. Meta Trial and Google Remedies
    Links for the day
  12. In Turkey, Windows Down Rapidly While GNU/Linux Grows
    Although Turkey is in NATO (but not the EU), it cannot quite trust computer systems controlled by the United States
  13. Richard Stallman Has Updated His Article on Why "Free Software Is Even More Important Now"
    Richard Stallman is about to give a talk here in the UK in a few hours
  Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  15. IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 21, 2025
    IRC logs for Monday, April 21, 2025
  16. Richard Stallman Gives Public Talk in London in 7 Hours (Need to Register as Venue Limited to 150 Seats), Public Announcements Begin to Appear
    These are not announced weeks or months in advance
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.

Wine 10.6
new release
Games: Classic BSD Game, Confronted, EVERSPACE 2, and More
mostly GamingOnLinux
TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released
TrueNAS 25.04 open-source NAS launches with ZFS fast deduplication
 
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Red Hat/RHEL and Oracle Leftovers
from RHEL world
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
QEMU 10.0 Open-Source Virtualization Software Released, Here’s What’s New
The open-source QEMU 10.0 machine emulator and virtualization software has been released as a major update that brings many new features and various improvements for next-generation emulation.
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition
Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
GNU/Linux mostly
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware leftovers
PostgreSQL: Pigsty, Ora2Pg, and SynchDB
postgres news
Servers, Containers, and Linux
Containers and more
Continuing with Fedora and RISC-V images for Fedora GNU/Linux 42
some Fedora picks
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, and Open Source Initiative Scandals
4 new ones
today's howtos
many from idroot
Sloppy 'Journalism' for Openwashing and Slop
really poor
Databases: DBIx and Postgres Miscellany (oid2bytea, PgBouncer, AgensGraph)
Databases stuff
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers
mostly kernel
MySQL 9.3 Brings Enhanced JavaScript Support
MySQL 9.3 introduces logical user account dumps, improved JavaScript support
Android Leftovers
Why I still don’t fully trust Android’s spam call detection
Open Hardware/Modding and Mobile Stories (Linux Focus)
hardware picks
Chimera Linux Introduces Key Bootloader Changes
Chimera Linux's updated ISO images come with Limine bootloader adoption
Banana Pi BPI-RV2 is a low-cost RISC-V router with a 2.5GbE port and five gigabit Ethernet ports
The Banana Pi BPI-RV2 runs a fork of OpenWrt with Linux 5.10
Fix Missing Monitor Brightness Controls in KDE Plasma
I have experienced a recent weird issue on KDE Plasma 6.3 where the screen brightness controls disappear in the Brightness and Color applet in the system tray
Free and Open Source Software
K4DirStat is based on KDirStat, an abandoned graphical disk usage utility for KDE 3
The 5 Linux AppImages I depend on daily - and how to add them to your desktop menu
AppImages have come a long way in recent years
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though
5 amazing Linux distros that are better than Windows, but you should avoid them as a beginner
Linux distributions have been notorious for their steep learning curves for decades
Manjaro Summit public Alpha now available
It has been some time since we shared an experimental version of Manjaro Immutable
So Long, ArcoLinux
The ArcoLinux distribution is the latest Linux distribution to shut down
If you're ready to pull the plug on Windows, I found an ideal Linux distro for new users
SDesk is an open-source alternative to Windows with a lightweight and familiar look
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Miss old-school Linux? This distro will take you back to the early 2000s
This Linux distro is a nostalgic treat
These 6 lightweight Linux apps let older PCs run blazing fast
Migrating your aging Windows 10 computer to Linux
Social Control Networks Were Always About Social Control By Centralisation (Concentration of Power Over Public Opinion) [original]
Two years ago we quit Twitter and other such sites (like Mastodon, Diaspora etc.); it was a good decision and we probably ought to have done so even sooner.
Graphics improvements in WebKitGTK and WPEWebKit after the switch to Skia
In my previous post, when I introduced the switch to Skia for 2D rendering
The Fedora Project history and family tree
The Fedora Project has become known for Linux innovation
today's howtos
slightly older ones
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
news about FOSS matters
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Programming Leftovers
Assembly, Haskell, Go, and More - development-centric links
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGAs, and More
devices and such
Latest Development Updates From EasyOS
EasyOS updates
today's howtos
many howtos for Monday
Linux 6.15-rc3 Released
by Torvalds
An Election Under a Shadow of Doubt
Even before the first ballot was cast, a movement for change was taking shape
Android Leftovers
5 underrated Android features you're probably not using
Review: Fedora 42
The Fedora project announced the release of Fedora 42 last week
Fastfetch 2.41 Introduces Physical Core Detection for Non-x86 Systems
Fastfetch 2.41 system information tool adds Intel dGPU temperature support on Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Zentyal Server is a unified network server Linux distribution
Zentyal Server is a unified network server that offers easy and efficient computer network administration for small and medium-size businesses
How I use Kate Editor
I love the Kate Text editor. I use it for pretty much all the programming projects I do
One last Bookworm for the road — report from the Montreal 2025 BSP
This report for the Bug Squashing Party we held in Montreal on March 28-29th is very late ...
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles