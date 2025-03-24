posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2025



Quoting: 10 Tricks You Can Do With FFmpeg on Linux —

Want to do more with the Linux terminal? You might not instinctively put videos and the command line together, but with FFmpeg you can actually do a lot with a video file just by typing a simple command in your terminal.

In case you haven't heard of it, FFmpeg is a command line tool that can handle anything related to media. It's available in most Linux distros' repositories, so you just need to find and install the package to start using it.

Whether you want to quickly play a video, retrieve some information, or perform cool video-editing tricks, FFmpeg has got you covered. Here are some useful things you can do with FFmpeg on your Linux machine.