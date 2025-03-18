Fedora Linux 42 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48

The FET536-C System on Module, based on the Allwinner T536 processor, is designed for applications that require reliable performance and flexible connectivity. It is intended for use in fields such as data concentrators, DTUs, EV charging systems, transportation, robotics, and industrial control.

Variscite has released the VAR-SOM-AM62P, a new System on Module based on the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px processor. This module expands the VAR-SOM product line with enhanced multimedia functionality while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Highlights of Linux 6.14 include Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

GIMP 3.0.2 is here to improve the Flatpak bundle by fixing a crash reported by users when selecting a brush and the view was set to Icon Grid, fix packaging issues for macOS and Windows users leading to missing features, as well as to fix some UI glitches and odd coloring problems due to various system themes.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.14 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.14 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers, including hx9023s, amdxdna, and tas2781 spi, cleap up blob names in dts files, and adjust deblobbing for the Intel AVS, AMDGPU, r8169, mt7996, and iwlwifi drivers.

Highlights of MPV 0.40 include native HDR (High Dynamic Range) support using direct rendering (DRM) and dmabuf-wayland on Linux, Wayland color management protocol support, NVIDIA RTX video HDR support, HDR metadata support, and a new script for video alignment and zooming.

Highlights of fwupd 2.0.7 include support for UEFI capsule installation in the bootloader, support for showing the SBOM release URL, support for cabinet archives larger than 2GB, a new HPE proprietary Redfish firmware push method, as well as new plugins to update Intel CVS cameras and B&R DisplayPort receivers.

XZ Utils 5.8 updates the liblzma compression library on 32/64-bit x86 platforms to boost decompression time by 0-5% on systems built with GCC runtime library exception and up to 15% on systems built against the musl libc C standard library with highly compressed files.

That’s right, AerynOS is one of the first distros to package and deliver the recently released GNOME 48 desktop environment to its users. GNOME 48 is a huge update featuring HDR support, dynamic triple buffering, Wayland color management protocol, a Wellbeing feature, battery charge limiting, and more.

Fedora Linux 42 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 18, 2025,

updated Mar 25, 2025



Powered by the upcoming Linux 6.14 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 42 beta ships with the soon-to-be-released GNOME 48 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Spin, which was promoted to edition status.

Fedora Linux 42 also promises RPM support for creating users and groups according to the configuration provided in sysusers.d, unification of /usr/bin and /usr/sbin, DNF/RPM Copy on Write enablement for all variants, and support for firewalld to use IPv6_rpfilter=loose by default for Fedora Workstation installations.

Adding Two:

Announcing Fedora Linux 42 Beta - Fedora Magazine The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the availability of Fedora Linux 42 Beta! We have lots to share with you about our upcoming release of Fedora Linux 42, and we want to give you a sneak preview of what’s in this release in the beta version that is out now.





Announcing Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta - Fedora Magazine We are happy to announce the availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta. This pre-release will bring the freshly announced Fedora Linux 42 Beta to Apple Silicon Macs. We expect to announce general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 42 in about a month. This will coincide with the overall Fedora Linux 42 release. Fedora Asahi Remix is developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project. Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta includes all of the Changes from Fedora Linux 42. One change of note for Apple Silicon Macs is the integration of FEX in Fedora Linux. This provides an easier way to run x86 and x86-64 binaries out of the box via emulation.

How-To Geek:

The Fedora 42 Beta Is Here, Complete with a COSMIC Spin Fedora Linux is one of the most popular desktop Linux distributions, and Fedora 42 is now available for beta testing. Fedora Workstation now has GNOME 48 and an updated installer, and there’s now an official version of Fedora with the COSMIC desktop environment. The main GNOME-based edition of Fedora 42 has been updated to GNOME 48, which itself includes many improvements for Wayland and HDR support, along with other many other minor fixes. GNOME 48 is also expected to be included in next month’s Ubuntu 24.04 update, though Ubuntu makes more substantial changes to the Shell and other core components than Fedora. The blog post explained, “In Fedora Workstation, we have also introduced the SDL3 transition and Wayland-by-default for SDL apps, and included the new GNOME well-being feature.”

Press release:

Fedora 42 Beta now available Today, the Fedora Project is excited to announce that the beta version of Fedora 42–the latest version of the free and open source operating system–is now available. Learn more about the new and updated features of Fedora 42 Beta below and don’t forget to ensure your system is fully up-to-date before upgrading from a previous release.

WebProNews:

Fedora 42 Beta Is Now Available The Fedora Project is preparing for the launch of Fedora 42, releasing a beta version for users to test before the final release. Fedora is one of the most popular Linux distributions (distros), and serves as the upstream testing bed for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). Fedora also has the reputation for pushing the Linux desktop forward, being among the first to adopt new technologies. As a result, each new version of Fedora is hotly anticipated, since it serves as glimpse into what is coming to RHEL and, to a lesser extent, the broader Linux community.

GoL:

Fedora Linux 42 Beta and Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta released Fedora Linux 42 Beta and for macOS hardware Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta are both now available for some testing to help make another great Linux distribution release.

Neowin:

Fedora 42 Beta out with new COSMIC desktop environment Spin Fedora 42 Beta is now available for download. In around one month, the stable version will be released. So, it's looking for people to test the beta and report bugs.

The Register:

Fedora 42 enters beta Fedora 42 is now in beta testing, with more desktops and editions than ever. So far, there are GNOME and KDE graphical workstation editions, plus Server, Cloud, and IoT, and there's a "Next" preview for Fedora CoreOS. The KDE spin has been promoted to full Edition status. Among other things, this means a complete PowerPC64LE version, including all the KDE apps. However, every silver lining must have a cloud, and in this case it's that there are no more Fedora Atomic desktop versions on POWER.

