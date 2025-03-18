Fedora Linux 42 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48
Powered by the upcoming Linux 6.14 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 42 beta ships with the soon-to-be-released GNOME 48 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Spin, which was promoted to edition status.
Fedora Linux 42 also promises RPM support for creating users and groups according to the configuration provided in sysusers.d, unification of /usr/bin and /usr/sbin, DNF/RPM Copy on Write enablement for all variants, and support for firewalld to use IPv6_rpfilter=loose by default for Fedora Workstation installations.
Announcing Fedora Linux 42 Beta - Fedora Magazine
The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the availability of Fedora Linux 42 Beta! We have lots to share with you about our upcoming release of Fedora Linux 42, and we want to give you a sneak preview of what’s in this release in the beta version that is out now.
Announcing Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta - Fedora Magazine
We are happy to announce the availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta. This pre-release will bring the freshly announced Fedora Linux 42 Beta to Apple Silicon Macs. We expect to announce general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 42 in about a month. This will coincide with the overall Fedora Linux 42 release.
Fedora Asahi Remix is developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project. Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta includes all of the Changes from Fedora Linux 42. One change of note for Apple Silicon Macs is the integration of FEX in Fedora Linux. This provides an easier way to run x86 and x86-64 binaries out of the box via emulation.
The Fedora 42 Beta Is Here, Complete with a COSMIC Spin
Fedora Linux is one of the most popular desktop Linux distributions, and Fedora 42 is now available for beta testing. Fedora Workstation now has GNOME 48 and an updated installer, and there’s now an official version of Fedora with the COSMIC desktop environment.
The main GNOME-based edition of Fedora 42 has been updated to GNOME 48, which itself includes many improvements for Wayland and HDR support, along with other many other minor fixes. GNOME 48 is also expected to be included in next month’s Ubuntu 24.04 update, though Ubuntu makes more substantial changes to the Shell and other core components than Fedora. The blog post explained, “In Fedora Workstation, we have also introduced the SDL3 transition and Wayland-by-default for SDL apps, and included the new GNOME well-being feature.”
Fedora 42 Beta now available
Today, the Fedora Project is excited to announce that the beta version of Fedora 42–the latest version of the free and open source operating system–is now available. Learn more about the new and updated features of Fedora 42 Beta below and don’t forget to ensure your system is fully up-to-date before upgrading from a previous release.
Fedora 42 Beta Is Now Available
The Fedora Project is preparing for the launch of Fedora 42, releasing a beta version for users to test before the final release.
Fedora is one of the most popular Linux distributions (distros), and serves as the upstream testing bed for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). Fedora also has the reputation for pushing the Linux desktop forward, being among the first to adopt new technologies. As a result, each new version of Fedora is hotly anticipated, since it serves as glimpse into what is coming to RHEL and, to a lesser extent, the broader Linux community.
Fedora Linux 42 Beta and Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta released
Fedora Linux 42 Beta and for macOS hardware Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Beta are both now available for some testing to help make another great Linux distribution release.
Fedora 42 Beta out with new COSMIC desktop environment Spin Fedora 42 Beta is now available for download. In around one month, the stable version will be released. So, it's looking for people to test the beta and report bugs.
Fedora 42 enters beta
Fedora 42 is now in beta testing, with more desktops and editions than ever.
So far, there are GNOME and KDE graphical workstation editions, plus Server, Cloud, and IoT, and there's a "Next" preview for Fedora CoreOS. The KDE spin has been promoted to full Edition status. Among other things, this means a complete PowerPC64LE version, including all the KDE apps. However, every silver lining must have a cloud, and in this case it's that there are no more Fedora Atomic desktop versions on POWER.
Fedora 42 Beta Has Arrived » Linux Magazine
Don your best Raymond Reddington black fedora, because the team behind Fedora Project has announced that the first beta of version 42 is now available for testing.
The biggest news for this release is the first appearance of the official Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop spin since being elevated to its new status. The reason this is important is that the KDE Plasma spin will now receive equal status as the Workstation edition, will have a dedicated flagship site, and will get equal marketing support.
There's also a new spin to try, the Fedora COSMIC Spin, which is the from-scratch desktop created by System76 that includes plenty of unique features, such as a hybrid of traditional and tiling window managers, window stacks, and more customizations than you'll find with a traditional Gnome desktop.
Anaconda received a face lift as well, with a new WebUI for a much smoother installation experience. The new installer also includes a progress indicator, built-in help, a configuration overview, and a wizard that allows users to skip what they don't need during the installation process.