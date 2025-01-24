Windows TCO, CISA, and Security
-
2025-01-12 [Older] Enterprise Linux Security Episode 105 - Buckets of Fun
-
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
-
The Register UK ☛ ProxyLogon, one of Salt Typhoon's favorites, still wide open
According to cyber-risk management firm Tenable, 91 percent of the nearly 30,000 openly reachable instances of Exchange vulnerable to CVE-2021-26855, aka ProxyLogon, have not been updated to close the hole.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Federal IT experts take wait-and-see approach with Elon Musk’s DOGE
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said in a statement to FedScoop that while the full scale and scope of Trump’s federal IT executive order “remains to be seen,” the new administration needs to commit to confronting the “most intractable challenges in federal IT modernization efforts” as well as making necessary investments upfront.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Harrison County Schools Secure Systems After Cyberattack
On Saturday, January 18, the Harrison County Board of Education experienced a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to some of its computer systems. The school board, upon discovering the cyberattack on Harrison County Schools, immediately initiated an investigation and temporarily disabled the affected network over the holiday weekend to prevent further damage.
-
-
CISA
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-16 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-16 [Older] CISA and Partners Release Call to Action to Close the National Software Understanding Gap
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-16 [Older] CISA Releases Twelve Industrial Control Systems Advisories
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-16 [Older] Siemens Mendix LDAP
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-16 [Older] Siemens Industrial Edge Management
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-16 [Older] Siemens Siveillance Video Camera
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-16 [Older] Siemens SIPROTEC 5 Products
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-16 [Older] Fuji Electric Alpha5 SMART
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-16 [Older] Hitachi Energy FOX61x, FOXCST, and FOXMAN-UN Products
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-16 [Older] Hitachi Energy FOX61x Products
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-16 [Older] Schneider Electric Data Center Expert
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-15 [Older] CISA Releases Microsoft Expanded Cloud Logs Implementation Playbook [Ed: CISA ought to tell them to move away from such software with back doors]
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-14 [Older] CISA Adds Four Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-14 [Older] CISA Releases Four Industrial Control Systems Advisories
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-14 [Older] Hitachi Energy FOXMAN-UN
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-14 [Older] Schneider Electric Vijeo Designer
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-14 [Older] Schneider Electric EcoStruxure
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-14 [Older] Belledonne Communications Linphone-Desktop
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-13 [Older] CISA Adds Two Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog
-
CISA ☛ 2025-01-13 [Older] CISA and US and International Partners Publish Guidance on Priority Considerations in Product Selection for OT Owners and Operators
-