Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, 3D Printing, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Addressing the digital skills gap
Discover how the Raspberry Pi Foundation Certificate in Applied Computing will help tackle the digital divide.
Hackaday ☛ Shellcode Over MIDI? Bad Apple On A PSR-E433, Kinda
If hacking on consumer hardware is about figuring out what it can do, and pushing it in directions that the manufacturer never dared to dream, then this is a very fine hack indeed. [Portasynthica3] takes on the Yamaha PSR-E433, a cheap beginner keyboard, discovers a shell baked into it, and takes it from there.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Seeed Studio debuts Raspberry Pi 5 PCIe 3.0 HAT with dual M.2 slots for $45
Besides the obvious use case of M.2 SSDs, Seeed Studio's Pi 5 PCIe 3.0 to Dual M.2 adapter is also intended for use with other devices, including AI accelerators, which also function within the form factor. Seeed Studio also notes that some SSDs may have compatibility issues, and lists some of its own drives as recommended companions. However, as CNX Software notes, your SSD should be fine as long as the ASMedia ASM2806 switch is supported.
Jasper Tandy ☛ I've been 3D Printing!
If you're wondering why Bambu Lab chose to finally lose their minds when they did, it's because I ordered one of their printers. It's a shame, really, because the print quality is far better than I was expecting. I'm obviously not much of a connoisseur, but I'm happy to have low expectations exceeded!
Misty De Méo ☛ What You Might Miss When Backing Up CDs
I’ve written a bit recently about CD-ROM preservation and some of the more niche, easily-missed parts of the format. I’ve covered the formats themselves, but I felt it might help to provide some concrete examples of the kind of data that can easily be missed and that might not get backed up.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Clever concrete compute
To deliver MixPilot, Giatec built a highly reliable wireless gateway based on our Compute Module 4 and paired it with two custom sensors that wirelessly send their sensor readings back to the gateway, where the data is processed and the concrete payload’s status is displayed to the truck operator. The gateway is then connected to Giatec’s cloud via cellular, allowing for further data processing as well as providing the end customer with a cloud console to enable useful features, such as alerts and fleet-wide stats.